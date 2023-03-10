Manchester United and Southampton face off with the two sides in need of Premier League points for very different reasons.

United are looking to bounce back from the shambles that was their 7-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend, which was shocking considering their excellent form since the World Cup. A win here would help consolidate their position in third spot.

Saints, on the other hand, are staring down the barrel of relegation as they currently sit in 19th spot in the league. However, they are just a point away from safety. Anything here would be a huge bonus for Ruben Selles’ side.

Here is everything you need to know as Manchester United and Southampton face off.

When do Manchester United play Southampton?

The match takes place on Sunday, March 12th with a kick-off time of 2pm (UK time).

Where will Manchester United vs Southampton be played?

The match will be played at Old Trafford, where United haven’t lost in the league since the opening day of the season.

Can you watch Manchester United vs Southampton on TV?

The simple answer is no. The match was not selected for television, which is a rarity for United but Arsenal’s trip to Fulham was chosen in its place.

Manchester United vs Southampton history

The clubs have a storied history, with several big meetings down the years, which you can read about below.

Overall Head to Head record

The clubs have played one another 132 times over the years, with most games coming in the Premier League/Division One, Division Two, FA Cup and League Cup.

United have the upper hand with 68 wins to Saints’ 28, with their other 36 meetings ending in a stalemate, via 11v11.

Famous games

The two clubs met in the 1976 FA Cup final, where Second Division Southampton shocked First Division United and the entire football world by winning 1-0 with a late goal. It remains the only major trophy in Saints history.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Sofiane Boufal of Southampton (19) looks dejected as Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United scores their third goal during the EFL Cup Final between Manchester United and Southampton at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

They met in their second domestic cup final in 2017, where United exacted revenge with a 3-2 win in the League Cup final.

When it comes to the Premier League, the clubs have shared two very different nine-goal games and a game that was even crazier. In October 1996, Saints smashed United 6-3 at the old Dell stadium, which came just a week after Sir Alex Ferguson’s men had suffered a 5-0 hammering against Newcastle.

In February 2021, United equalled the Premier League win record with a 9-0 victory at Old Trafford. It came just over a year after the Saints had lost by the same scoreline at home to Leicester City.

SOUTHAMPTON - APRIL 13: Matthew Le Tissier of Southampton shoots at goal as Ryan Giggs of Manchester United makes a challenge during the FA Carling Premiership match between Southampton and Manchester United held on April 13, 1996 at The Dell, in Southampton, England. Southampton won the match 3-1. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

At the backend of the 1995/96 season, United lost 3-1 at Saints, but the game is remembered better for them changing from their grey away jerseys at halftime, as Fergie claimed the players could not see one another. As excuses come, it was one of the funnier.

United also relegated Southampton in 2005 with a 2-1 win at St. Mary’s Stadium, in what is the only time Saints have fallen out of the Premier League. This season is set to be the closest they’ve come to drop since their return to the top flight in 2012.

Read more: Top 5 Manchester United goalscorers in Premier League era

Last five meetings (all Premier League)

27th August, 2022: Southampton 0-1 Manchester United

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United 12th February, 2022: Manchester United 1-1 Southampton

Manchester United 1-1 Southampton 22nd August, 2021: Southampton 1-1 Manchester United

Southampton 1-1 Manchester United 2nd February, 2021: Manchester United 9-0 Southampton

Manchester United 9-0 Southampton 29th November, 2020: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United

Form Guide – last five Premier League games

Manchester United: L-W-W-D-W

United’s 7-0 loss at Anfield came out of nowhere with the Red Devils having suffered just one loss since the World Cup, which was a 3-2 loss to Arsenal. Wins against Palace, Leeds and Leicester came in their four previous games, joined by a draw in their home game with Leeds.

Southampton: W-L-W-L-L

Saints’ form has picked up of late with two wins in their last three games, home to Leicester and away to Chelsea, both 1-0s. Losses to Brentford, Wolves and Leeds have accompanied this, with the second of these leading to Nathan Jones getting the sack after a disastrous time in charge.

Manchester United vs Southampton Team News

United remain without Anthony Martial, whose injury problems are becoming a major annoyance among Erik ten Hag and United fans. Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are still out, with the latter out until at least pre-season.

Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento are definitely out for the trip to Old Trafford but Saints could be buoyed by Carlos Alcaraz being fit for the game. The Argentine was forced off with a knee injury after scoring the winner against Leicester but it's not as serious as first thought.

Via Premier Injuries

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Sabitzer, Fernandes; Sancho, Garnacho, Rashford

Southampton Predicted Starting XI: Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Adams

Prediction

Manchester United 3-0 Southampton: Erik ten Hag and his men will be desperate to show that last weekend was an aberration and put things right. The Saints feel like a perfect opponent for this.