Manchester United host West Ham United in the fifth round of the F.A Cup on Wednesday. Here, we give the rundown on both teams ahead of the clash.

Fresh from their Carabao Cup triumph, Manchester United face West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup as they look to continue their charge.

The 2-0 victory against Newcastle United clinched United's first major trophy in six years and, after a series of failures and false dawns under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag has breathed new life into the side despite only being in charge since the summer.

On Wednesday evening, the Red Devils host West Ham, managed by former United boss David Moyes, at Old Trafford. After two successful campaigns, the Irons are struggling at the wrong end of the table as they sit just two points above the relegation zone. The Cup, though, gives them a chance to restore some confidence as we approach the end of the campaign.

It should be an interesting match-up in Manchester, and we have you covered with our preview!

Where can I watch the game on TV?

The match, which kicks off at 7.45 PM GMT (2.45 PM ET), will be broadcast live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 7.00 PM. It will also be available to viewers via the ITV X app, provided you have a valid TV license. USA viewers can tune in via ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month.

Man Utd form

Under Ten Hag, United are rolling along nicely, having lost just once in their last 22 games in all competitions. There have been some impressive performances along the way - the 2-1 victory over local rivals Manchester City was particularly memorable, while they also beat Barcelona over two legs in the Europa League. A quadruple of trophies is still a possibility, and it will be interesting to see just how far the former Ajax boss can take this squad.

West Ham form

On the face of it, West Ham's recent form is not too shabby. They have lost just two of their last nine games in all competitions, and are still in the Europa Conference League after a strong group stage. However, they needed an upturn in results as they previously found themselves in the relegation zone. Moyes has plenty of credit in the bank after back-to-back top-seven finishes, although there is no doubt the Hammers should be doing considerably better given the squad at his disposal.

Head-to-head record

In recent meetings, there have not been many goals. The two sides have found the back of the net only a combined eight times in the last six games in all competitions, although none of those matches have ended in draws. United have prevailed in six of the last seven games between the two, and will therefore be confident of getting the job done here.

Man Utd team news

Ten Hag has little to worry about in terms of absences. Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are the only two players who will be unavailable for West Ham's visit, with Anthony Martial potentially available after missing Sunday's trip to Wembley. There may be some rotation, however, as the boss looks to keep his team fresh as the games continue to come thick and fast.

West Ham team news

Moyes, meanwhile, has fewer players to choose from. January signing Danny Ings, who scored twice in West Ham's 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the weekend, is ineligible after already playing for Aston Villa in the competition earlier this season, while Vladimir Coufal and Lukasz Fabianski are both expected to be on the sidelines after being forced off against Forest. The good news is, Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet are back in first-team training, although it is likely to be soon for either of them here.

Predicted XIs

Manchester United: Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, McTominay, Sabitzer, Sancho, Rashford, Garnacho, Weghorst.

West Ham United: Areola, Johnson, Kehrer, Aguerd, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Bowen

Prediction

United are likely to field a weakened side as they look ahead to the weekend's clash with Liverpool. However, even if Moyes fields close to his strongest XI, Ten Hag's men should have enough to progress. After all, they will be riding the crest of a wave after picking up the first major trophy of the season, and their recent form suggests they have the answer to almost every question asked of them.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 West Ham United

