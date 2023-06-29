Wrexham is an unlikely pre-season opponent for Manchester United, but two are set to face off as part of United’s pre-season tour of the USA.

Here is all you need to know ahead of clash between the giants of Manchester and the recently promoted Welsh side:

When do Man Utd play Wrexham?

United play Wrexham in the second of four games to play be played in the United States. The game is scheduled for the 25th of July, but fans will have to set their alarm clocks if they plan on watching this pre-season friendly.

The game is booked to kick off at 3.30am BST due to the eight hour time difference from the American West coast.

Why are Man Utd playing Wrexham?

The biggest surprise to many fans when they saw the pre-season fixtures was the presence of League 2 Wrexham.

United are scheduled to play Arsenal, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on their travels, so the inclusion of Wrexham was not widely expected.

Wrexham won promotion for the National League in dramatic fashion, winning the league over Notts County to secure a place in the Football League next season.

The club have flourished under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and their notoriety has helped land a pre-season fixtures with the 20-time champions of England. Manchester United football director John Murtough stated that the game is an opportunity for United to “give opportunities for our most promising young Academy players to gain valuable experience in the first team environment”

Where will Man Utd vs Wrexham be played?

Snapdragon Stadium in beautiful San Diego. California will be the venue for the clash between United and Wrexham.

The stadium, which holds 32,000 people, is the home of the San Diego State Aztecs college NCAA American football and soccer games. The stadium will also be the home ground to the San Diego MLS team which is set to be established in 2025.

Tickets for the game are not cheap, with the cheapest available ticket on Ticketmaster currently costing just shy of $200.

Where can I stream Man Utd vs Wrexham?

The official broadcasters for the fixture have yet to be confirmed, so keep an eye closer to the fixture for where to find the match on live television.

The best place to keep eyes on is MUTV, which is dedicated to showing all of United’s pre-season fixtures as well as live Man United Women and Academy fixtures throughout the season.

