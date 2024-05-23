Highlights Manchester United seek Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer to bolster their defence, which will be weakened by potential departures.

Adarabioyo has impressed clubs like Tottenham, Liverpool and more as a talented and experienced young player.

United's new owners are aiming for a recruitment shake-up to revamp squad, with Adarabioyo as a target.

Manchester United's curtain closer to their season is set to take place on Saturday in the FA Cup final against Manchester City - but regardless of the result, new owners INEOS will already be looking to bring in new recruits ahead of next season. And one of those on their shortlist is Tosin Adarabioyo - with reports suggesting that they will enter battle with Newcastle United to sign the Fulham centre-back on a free transfer.

United have had a poor season on the pitch by all accounts. Dumped out of their Champions League group in last place, an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League and an early exit via a 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup have left all hopes resting on Saturday's derby against the current Premier League champions; but even a win under the famous arch might not be enough to pull the string over the eyes of fans. A recruitment shake-up is needed in the summer with targets being looked at - and according to the BBC, one of those is Adarabioyo - with United set to battle Newcastle for his signature once his Fulham contract expires at the end of June.

Tosin Adarabioyo: Manchester United Latest

The Fulham star could return to the north west

The report states that United are battling with Newcastle to make a move for Adarabioyo’s services with his contract up at the end of the season. Adarabioyo is set to become a free agent on June 30, with Premier League clubs being able to offer him a pre-contract from the start of June - leaving some of the bigger teams in the division weighing up a move for his signature.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a ‘known admirer’ of the defender, and with Fabian Schar and Sven Botman at the back, a young, cheap backup will help massively towards saving money for other areas in the squad.

Tosin Adarabioyo's Premier League statistics - Fulham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Blocks Per Game 0.6 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.9 =1st Tackles Per Game 1.1 =8th Interceptions Per Game 1.3 4th Match rating 6.80 4th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 23/05/2024

However, United have yet to end their interest in the former City centre-back and a move could still be in the offing.

The Red Devils, whilst in a rebuild under new owners INEOS this summer, don’t have much breathing space when it comes to fees - and so a Premier League proven player on a free transfer will go a long way to helping them bolster their squad. given that some of their current stars are thought to be on the chopping block in the summer.

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are thought to be exiting the club in the summer whilst an exit for Victor Lindelof hasn’t been ruled out and so Adarabioyo could return to his home city to offer United depth in a key area. Tottenham, Liverpool and AC Milan are also thought to be interested in the former City youngster.

Adarabioyo Would be an Upgrade on Current United Options

The Red Devils have plenty of deadwood to clear out

Adarabioyo, labelled as a "special player" by current boss Marco Silva, has had his most impressive Premier League season to date for the Cottagers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adarabioyo came through Manchester City's academy and featured in eight games for the Citizens.

He's now featured in 68 games for the west London outfit in the Premier League, and with two promotions from the Championship under his belt, the 26-year-old is a player who is coming into his best years in terms of balancing experience with youth and physical prowess.

It's still likely that United would utilise Lisandro Martinez at the back alongside another new, marquee signing - but having Tosin as a back-up star alongside Harry Maguire instead of the injury-prone Victor Lindelof and an ageing Jonny Evans will certainly give United fans confidence going forward.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore. Correct as of 23-05-24.