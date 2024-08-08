Highlights Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka may leave for West Ham pending green light, with future tied to transfer decisions.

Erik ten Hag is eyeing a positive outcome as the Red Devils start a crucial season, focusing on Wan-Bissaka's future.

West Ham and Inter Milan are potential destinations for Wan-Bissaka, with Manchester United keeping an eye on alternatives.

Manchester United outcast Aaron Wan-Bissaka is poised to leave Old Trafford this summer with West Ham United a potential suitor and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Erik ten Hag and Co are waiting for him to ‘green light’ the switch.

As the Red Devils enter an all-important campaign, kick-starting with the Community Shield on Saturday 10 August against Manchester City, the former Ajax chief is keen to conclude the transfer window on a positive note.

That is reflective of outgoings, too, and Wan-Bissaka – amid fears over a lack of game time – has been deemed surplus to requirements, especially with Manchester United linked with out-of-favour Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Man Utd Waiting for Wan-Bissaka to Green-Light West Ham Move

Englishman’s contract expires next summer

Providing an update on his YouTube channel, the ever-reliable Romano revealed that Manchester United’s separate transfer dealings are dependent on the future of the uncapped Englishman.

The football insider insisted that the 13-time Premier League winners are ‘patiently waiting’ for the right-back to make his decision, whether that be to green-light a move to the London Stadium or to move elsewhere.

“Still waiting forWan-Bissakato leave the club, this is the stumbling block. Depends on Wan-Bissaka, so Man United are patiently waiting for the player to give the green-light to West Ham or maybe find another solution. But United, as of today, remain focused on Mazraoui and De Ligt, and the two players have the intention to wait for Man United.”

For the majority of 2023/24, Ten Hag opted for the reliable Diogo Dalot in the right-back berth, thus reducing Wan-Bissaka to just 22 appearances, equating to 1,782 minutes, in the Premier League.

From West Ham’s perspective, Romano – in an exclusive interview – recently told GIVEMESPORT that both Julen Lopetegui’s side and his current employers had held ‘positive talks’ while trying to hash out a deal.

Elsewhere, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that a player swap deal between Wan-Bissaka – whose Old Trafford contract expires next summer – and Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries is still a ‘live’ situation, with the latter keen on a move to M16.

Wan-Bissaka's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Man Utd Squad Metric Output Squad rank Minutes 1,782 10th Pass success rate (%) 82.9 17th Aerials won per game 1.1 6th Tackles per game 1.9 =4th Interceptions per game 1.9 1st Clearances per game 2.5 7th Overall rating 6.75 8th

Moroccan right-back keen on Old Trafford switch

Should Wan-Bissaka, a 190-game club servant, leave before the summer trading period slams shut, Manchester United already have a contingency plan in place: Mazraoui, a right-back who has previously featured under Ten Hag on 137 separate occasions.

According to Romano, the Dutch tactician’s focus remains on striking a deal for his former player, Mazraoui, and will only turn his attention to Dumfries and the like should a move for the Ajax graduate, 26, fail to come to fruition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mazraoui’s 137-game stint under Ten Hag makes him the Dutchman’s eight-most used player.

The Leiderdorp-born right-back, struggled to assert himself as a regular in the back line for Thomas Tuchel last term, playing just 1,982 minutes across all competitions, and is, therefore, keen on a move to Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

