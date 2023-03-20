Chelsea and Graham Potter are having to deal with extra speculation off the back of a very frustrating 2-2 draw with Everton about the future of Mason Mount, who has one year left on his Chelsea contract this summer and hired a new agent last week.

Mason's father, Tony, has been dealing with the contract negotiations between them and Chelsea recently, but as we know, those talks have broken down after reaching a stalemate. Chelsea have made offers to Mount that have been described to me as 'good offers', but these have yet to be accepted.

However, it is not as straightforward as that. There are many elements that are seeing no agreement reached so far, and it isn’t just on the money side. There are a lot of other things that come in to play, the main one being length of contract being too long. Mount is not being greedy, but they want the best deal overall and want to be completely happy with the terms.

Why hasn't Mount signed a new Chelsea contract?

Todd Boehly is very keen to have Mount stay at the club, but there’s a collective stumbling over the terms.

Talks will reconvene with the new agent, and although it’s still up in the air, but I am told the new agent was not hired purely to oversee a transfer away. In fact, I am reliably informed that the new agent has come in to help in general, and he will be taking the lead on new contract negotiations with Chelsea.

He could still very much leave Chelsea this summer because the two parties are far apart on collective terms. And yes, Liverpool are very keen on signing Mount, with Manchester United also monitoring the situation closely.

Will Chelsea sign a new goalkeeper?

Meanwhile, Chelsea will also be making a big decsion on goalkeepers this summer, and Kepa Arrizabalaga's costly error on Saturday for Everton's late equaliser would not have helped his cause to remain Chelsea's long-term number one. I'm told no decision has been made yet on whether Chelsea will be pursuing a new number one stopper in the summer or not, and they have been keen to let the season play out first before making a final decision after assessing both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea really like Ilan Meslier of Leeds United and he is one of a handful of potential new goalkeepers being scouted this season.

Could Christian Pulisic leave Chelsea?

Christian Pulisic might have started for Chelsea on Saturday in a surprise inclusion from the off, but his Blues future is still very much up in the air right now.

The 24-year-old wants to be playing more regularly and will be going into the final year of his contract this summer, just like Mount. There have been no new contract talks yet between the club and Pulisic, and as we know, the club will look to sell any players in the last year of their contract this summer if they are not going to extend their deals. I can only see him leaving the club this summer, and there are many teams lining up to sign him.

I was told over the weekend that Manchester United have reignited their interest in the USA international and are considering a summer move.

With Jadon Sancho struggling, Antony lacking consistency and fitness, and potential loans for Facundo Pellestri and Alejandro Garnacho, United are looking at profiles like Pulisic, and they really appreciate the player.

Interestingly enough, I’m also told that United are looking at Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Tammy Abraham as striker options for the summer, with the latter two also being looked at by Chelsea.

Finally, Graham Potter might be unbeaten in the last four matches now and got wins in three of them, but the pressure is still very much on him. Many Blues fans are adamant that he is not the right manager to lead such a big club and such a big project, and I get a sense that the club are still very much taking this game-by-game still despite wanting to keep the faith in their manager choice.