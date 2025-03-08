Ruben Amorim is prepared to turn to Braga's Roger Fernandes if Manchester United fail to sign his top right wing-back target Geovany Quenda, according to Graeme Bailey (via United in Focus).

Quenda has been linked with the Red Devils since Amorim arrived in November, with the Portuguese coach eager to add a new right-winger. The United boss handed the Sporting CP teenager his senior debut, and his development came while he was still at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that Quenda, 17, is open to joining Amorim's United without European football. But his £84 million release clause will likely be an issue given the financial issues the Premier League giants have endured. This has forced the recruitment team to search the market for potential alternatives, and Roger Fernandes is on their radar.

Fernandes Emerges As United's Quenda Alternative

The Bissau-Guinean youngster has a less expensive release clause