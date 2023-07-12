Manchester United have already prepped for their next purchase following the completion of the Andre Onana deal, journalist Dean Jones revealed in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Onana is expected to replace David de Gea between the sticks, whereas Erik ten Hag remains focused on signing reinforcements elsewhere on the pitch.

Manchester United transfer news

After a successful first season in charge, which saw United finish inside the top four and win the League Cup, boss ten Hag has wasted no time in bolstering his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The first new arrival of the off-season came when United green-lit a £55 million move for Mason Mount, who swapped boyhood club Chelsea for the 20-time Premier League champions earlier this month (Sky Sports).

On the back of that, United are now closing in on a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana, who is being linked with a move to Old Trafford, according to the MailOnline.

While it's claimed there are still some differences in valuations between the two clubs, there is a growing feeling that Onana will be United's new number-one goalkeeper, after de Gea left the Red Devils at the end of his contract.

However, Onana isn't the only Serie A star being linked to United, with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund high up on their list of targets.

A report by The Telegraph claims that the Stretford-based outfit are readying a £50 million bid for the Danish striker, who only joined the Italian side last August, but contrasting reports suggest a deal could cost as little as £39 million.

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT in an interview that Hojlund was keen to join United, with a deal for the attacker expected to progress following Onana's arrival in Manchester.

What has Dean Jones now said about Hojlund and United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones issued another update on United's prospective move for Hojlund, hinting the striker could be Old Trafford bound.

On the 20-year-old, Jones said: "In terms of Hojlund himself, this is the next transfer that has been primed by Man United, as the Onana one looks to go ahead.

"I think they are buoyed by the fact that Hojlund really does seem set on signing for them now.

"So I think everybody's hopeful that this one can come together. It's not far enough along that you can guarantee that that's the case at this point, but of course, with pre-season now about to get underway, you've only really got a couple of weeks to get your squad in place, and United’s forward options for the new season aren't going to be that deep.

"If they can find a scenario whereby Mason Greenwood goes to Italy, with Hojlund coming to the Premier League, it would be ideal.”

What next for Greenwood at United?

As hinted at by Jones, Greenwood could be used as a makeweight to get the Hojlund deal over the line.

According to a story by the MailOnline, the Englishman could be offered on loan to Atalanta for a season as an incentive for the Serie A side to allow Hojlund to leave for United.

It comes amid an internal investigation being held by United on Greenwood, who has been suspended by the club for the last 17 months.

The report suggests Hojlund is viewed as the number one striker target for ten Hag, who is open to letting Greenwood leave in order to secure the centre-forward's services.