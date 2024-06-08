Highlights Manchester United are looking to recruit Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton as part of their squad overhaul.

Everton value Branthwaite at £75million, despite facing a potential points deduction ahead of the Premier League season if they don't raise funds before June 30.

Branthwaite was omitted from England's EURO 2024 squad, opening a pathway for United's move.

Manchester United are looking to add recruitments to their squad this summer as new owners INEOS oversee a huge rebuild at Old Trafford after disappointing performances on the field last season - and one of those could be Jarrad Branthwaite with reports stating that the club will look to wrap up a deal for the Everton centre-back before the end of the month.

United finished eighth in the Premier League last season, which marked their worst-ever top-flight in the competition since its rebrand from the First Division - and an early Carabao Cup exit coupled with a last-placed finish in their Champions League group was only levelled by winning the FA Cup. As a result, many stars face the chopping block whilst the likes of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have left the club, which has opened up spaces for new players to come in. And Branthwaite could be one of those with the Liverpool ECHO stating that the youngster is on United's radar, though the Toffees won't sell him cheaply.

Jarrad Branthwaite: Manchester United Transfer Latest

The centre-back is hot property in Premier League circles

The report states that Everton face a fight to keep their centre-back starlet after he was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man England squad for EURO 2024 - and United could seal a move for their star asset before the end of the month.

The publication understands that United transfer chiefs are now expecting a deal to be done before June 30, which is the Profit and Sustainability Rules deadline for clubs to maximise their balance sheets before a new financial year gets underway in the Premier League. Everton need to raise money before the deadline if they are to avoid any problems surrounding points deductions next season and having had eight points removed last season, it is an avenue they won’t want to go down again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite scored three Premier League goals for Everton last season - becoming their third-joint top goalscorer.

The Toffees are holding out for a fee of £75million for the former Carlisle United player, which would equal their record sale having seen Romelu Lukaku venture down the same path seven years ago when he joined the Red Devils for the same fee.

The FA have blocked clubs, agents and players from making contact over potential moves if they are in the England team at EURO 2024, which would have posed a problem had Southgate not dropped Branthwaite from his provisional squad, but his omission means that a deal is much more permissible and it has opened up for United to push ahead with a move.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =4th Goals 3 =3rd Clearances Per Game 4.5 2nd Aeriel Duels Won Per Game 2.7 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.4 2nd Match rating 6.90 3rd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 08/06/2024

Everton reportedly insist that Branthwaite won’t be sold on the cheap, with the star looked at in the same bracket as other centre-backs who have moved for similar fees. Dubbed 'pretty special' by Jamie Carragher, Everton rank him at a similar price to Harry Maguire, Josko Gvardiol and Wesley Fofana - especially given that he is under contract for another three seasons and counts as a homegrown player, in which clubs need eight English stars to fill their quota for squad registration purposes.

Branthwaite's Euro Snub was Surprising

Many had the Everton star in their predicted England squad

Branthwaite's snub from Southgate's England team was a huge shock for many. Joe Gomez has rarely played in the centre of defence by comparison this season, Lewis Dunk hasn't had his best season in a Brighton shirt and after Maguire's omission through injury, it was thought that Branthwaite would at least be in the squad. But his snub led to surprise, with Carragher further suggesting that the youngster should have been on the plane to Germany.

But Southgate claimed that it was 'too early' for the Toffees youngster to work his way into the team despite his stellar season and attentions will turn to the 2026 World Cup for the Everton star to make his first international tournament.

Related Everton Star 'On The List' of Many European Clubs The Toffees may be forced to sell one of their best players in the summer transfer window

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.