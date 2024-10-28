Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been given the boot at Old Trafford after producing some more negative results in the dugout in recent times - and reports have stated that the club have already discussed potential new bosses to replace him, with Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann of particular interest to Red Devils chiefs.

United's loss to West Ham United on Sunday was yet another poor result in one of United's worst seasons yet, and having won just one of their last eight games, the pressure has finally caved in for the Dutchman. Just seven wins in their last 23 Premier League games and one win in 11 in Europe is a poor tally that is almost inconceivable for a United manager, and that has pushed Ten Hag through the exit door - with this weekend's upcoming clash against Chelsea set to see Ruud van Nistelrooy take control in his spell as interim boss.

United Looking at Nagelsmann and Alonso Amongst Others

The Red Devils are in need of a permanent manager with Ten Hag being sacked

The report from TBR Football states that with United having parted ways with Ten Hag after a series of poor results, the club have been talking to potential successors in recent weeks.

Erik ten Hag's managerial statistics - Record at all clubs in all competitions Club Games managed Wins-Draws-Losses Go Ahead Eagles 39 18-11-10 Bayern Munich II 72 48-10-14 Utrecht 111 56-26-29 Ajax 215 158-28-29 Manchester United 128 70-23-35

TBR understands that many within the club accepted that change was coming, with a source telling the publication that the feeling inside Old Trafford was 'when' Ten Hag will leave, as opposed to 'if'. As a result of his dismissal, up to three new candidates have been spoken to by United chiefs in recent weeks, with Dan Ashworth the man who has the final say on whom the new gaffer will be.

Two of those admired are Alonso and Ruben Amorim, though the pair aren't believed to want to leave their current clubs midway through the season, having made their commitments to Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting respectively. Alonso was linked with the vacant Liverpool and Bayern Munich roles earlier in the summer after guiding Leverkusen to an invincible, title-winning Bundesliga campaign and the DFB-Pokal, whilst also being just one game from going an entire season unbeaten, prior to losing to Atalanta in the Europa League final - and his exploits 'wowed' Pep Guardiola and led to Jurgen Klopp calling him 'exceptional'.

The report further states that United aren't looking to go with a long-term interim to replace the Dutchman, and they are willing to pay compensation to land a new boss - with Nagelsmann, Thomas Frank, Simone Inzaghi, Eddie Howe and Xavi also being linked.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julian Nagelsmann has managed 332 games in his carer, winning 179 of those in all competitions.

Nagelsmann is currently Germany's national team manager, having been sacked by Bayern in March 2023, but a return to club football could tempt him.

Related Man Utd Ask 48-Year-Old to Take Charge After Ten Hag Sacked Ruud van Nistelrooy will come to the Manchester United helm with Erik ten Hag having been sacked on Monday morning.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-10-24.