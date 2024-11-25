Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Geovany Quenda after making initial contact in October, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The Red Devils are reportedly willing to fulfil Ruben Amorim’s wish to reunite with the exciting youngster at Old Trafford and are preparing an offer of €60m (£50m) plus bonuses for Quenda.

The 'explosive' 17-year-old would not be able to move to the Premier League in January, as he turns 18 in April 2025, meaning any transfer would likely take place next summer.

According to A Bola, United’s interest in Quenda predates Amorim’s appointment. The Red Devils, alongside other English clubs, were reportedly making enquiries earlier this autumn.

Despite Quenda’s release clause being €100m (£84m), A Bola claim that Sporting would be open to negotiating a fee with United for their talented winger.

The 17-year-old signed a new contract only in September, tying him to fresh terms with Sporting until June 2027.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Quenda has made 19 appearances for Sporting in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and registering two assists.

Quenda, who was handed his first-team Sporting debut by Amorim in August, became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer by netting on his debut and has earned comparisons to Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku due to his style of play.

An explosive winger, the 17-year-old has mostly operated as a right midfielder in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system this season, amassing 1,275 minutes of action in his first senior campaign so far.

While Amorim has remained adamant he will not raid Sporting for new arrivals in January, the possibility remains after the season.

The 39-year-old is not expected to make any major signings in early 2025, with recent reports claiming he will be given a more moderate budget than Erik ten Hag at the start of his tenure at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman welcomed five new arrivals in his last transfer window and spent close to £200m before being sacked in late October.

Geovany Quenda's Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 11 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 1.1 Expected assisted goals 0.9 Minutes played 756

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-11-24.