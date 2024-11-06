Manchester United's incoming manager Ruben Amorim is keen to bring Sporting Lisbon winger Geovany Quenda to Old Trafford, according to TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils reportedly hold genuine interest in the 17-year-old forward, who is considered one of Sporting’s hottest prospects after breaking into the first team under Amorim this season.

Quenda has already caught the eye of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool with his recent performances, and scouts from United's camp were in attendance at Sporting's recent matches to watch him in action.

As Quenda is still only 17, potential suitors will have to wait until his birthday in April to sign him, meaning the earliest he could move to Old Trafford would be the summer transfer window of 2025.

Amorim has previously confirmed he will not be raiding Sporting in January for any new signings for United, seemingly out of respect for the club that gave him his big break.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Quenda has made 17 appearances for Sporting across all competitions this season, netting two goals and registering two assists in 1,140 minutes of action.

According to TEAMtalk, Sporting would be unwilling to accept anything less than Quenda’s reported £84m release clause at the moment and are in a strong negotiating position, as the right-winger still has almost three years left on his contract.

Quenda, who has 'frightening pace', became Sporting Lisbon's youngest-ever scorer after netting on his debut in August, and his recent performances for the Portuguese giants have earned him comparisons to Man City winger Jeremy Doku.

The 'explosive' 17-year-old has often played as a right-wing back in Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation, and his contributions have been impressive, especially given that he must keep up with their in-form front three of Pedro Goncalves, Viktor Gyokeres, and Francisco Trincao.

Sporting have enjoyed a superb start to the season, winning all 10 of their Primeira Liga games, as well as defeating Man City 4-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Geovany Quenda's Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 10 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 1.1 Expected assisted goals 0.6 Minutes played 666

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.