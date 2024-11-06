Manchester United are rivalling Bayern Munich in the race to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed.

The Red Devils have been mentioned as Bayern’s competitors for the 21-year-old's signature in 2025, along with Viktor Gyokeres, who also appears to be on United’s radar.

Sesko turned down approaches from Premier League clubs this summer and signed a new contract with Leipzig, tying him down until June 2029.

Arsenal appeared closest to securing his signature this summer, but Sesko revealed he did not want to rush his career, emphasising the importance of gaining more experience in the Bundesliga.

Reports have since claimed that the Slovenian international has a gentleman’s agreement in place, allowing him to leave in the summer of 2025 if a major club comes calling.

According to Falk, the 21-year-old is now firmly on Bayern’s four-man shortlist of strikers, while Man United are also competing for the in-form forward:

Sesko, labelled 'one of the fastest forwards in the world', enjoyed a promising debut season in the Bundesliga, netting 14 goals in 31 appearances in 2023/24, finishing the campaign by scoring in each of his last seven games.

The 21-year-old striker has continued his impressive form into the new campaign under Marco Rose, already managing seven goals and three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions this season.

It remains to be seen if Man United would re-enter the striker market under new manager Ruben Amorim, having signed Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in the past 18 months.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this Premier League season, netting just nine times in their first 10 matches – with only bottom-five sides Crystal Palace and Southampton managing fewer.

While Hojlund now seems to be up to speed after missing the season’s start due to injury, Zirkzee has already been linked with an Old Trafford exit, with clubs in Italy reportedly monitoring his situation.

Benjamin Sesko's RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 9 Goals 3 Assists 2 Expected goals 2.4 Expected assisted goals 0.3 Minutes played 642

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.