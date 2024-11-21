Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim ‘really loves’ Sporting Lisbon winger Francisco Trincao, and the Portuguese attacker is ‘one to watch’ for a move to Old Trafford in the near future, journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of Sporting players since Amorim’s arrival, including Viktor Gyokeres and Geovany Quenda, but Bailey suggests Trincao should also be kept an eye on for any potential movement.

The ‘outstanding’ 24-year-old has been a key player for the Portuguese tactician at Sporting last season and played a huge part in their league victory in 2023/24, scoring nine goals and assisting six in 31 appearances.

According to Bailey, Man United scouts were well aware of Trincao’s talent before Amorim’s appointment and have watched him closely for the past couple of years:

“I am told Trincao really is a player that Amorim loves, having discovered him at Braga. “Amorim is not going to insist on any players follow him, but United’s footballing department hugely respect his opinion, and they have already asked about certain positions during their talks. “The likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Geovany Quenda, Ousmane Diomande and Morten Hjulmand have all been linked but I am told that Trincao could be the one to watch when it comes to joining Amorim and his staff at Old Trafford. “United’s scouts were already well aware of Trincao – indeed they are well versed on the Sporting squad having watched them closely in the last couple of years.”

Trincao already has significant experience in the Premier League after being loaned out from Barcelona to Wolves in the 2021/22 season.

The Portuguese winger made 30 appearances during his time at Molineux, but was only involved in four goals, before joining Sporting on loan the following season.

While Amorim has remained adamant he will not be raiding Sporting for new signings in January, the possibility of doing so after the season remains.

The 39-year-old, however, will need to work his magic in the summer transfer market, as reports claim he will be given a more moderate budget at Old Trafford compared to Erik ten Hag.

United chiefs reportedly believe the current squad is good enough to achieve better results in the Premier League and are not planning to splash out on any major signings as soon as early 2025.

Francisco Trincao's Sporting Lisbon Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 11 Goals 3 Assists 8 Expected goals 4.3 Expected assisted goals 3.6 Minutes played 934

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-11-24.