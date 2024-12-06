Manchester United are among a host of clubs interested in Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen and have sent scouts to Turkey to watch the Nigerian ahead of a possible move, according to Sabah.

The Red Devils, alongside Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, are believed to be in the mix for the Napoli loanee, who is thriving in Turkey, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in his first 12 appearances for Galatasaray.

A long-term stay in the Super Lig, however, seems unlikely for the 25-year-old. According to Sabah, Osimhen is ‘almost certain’ to attract offers from the Premier League at some point this season with a €70m (£58m) deal in the offing.

Chelsea are said to be long-term admirers of the Nigerian, while Man United and Arsenal have reportedly started sending senior scouts to monitor the "world-class" Osimhen in action.

Osimhen’s loan deal reportedly includes a £62m release clause for January, but Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has stated the striker is determined to finish the season in Turkey.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Osimhen scored 76 goals and provided 18 assists in 133 appearances during his four-year spell at Napoli.

Man United are believed to be targeting a striker in January – the Red Devils are evaluating their options, including a potential move for Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres.

However, given their £180m summer spend and Ruben Amorim’s promise not to raid his former club early in 2025, a move for Gyokeres appears more likely after the season.

After going unbeaten in his first three games in charge, Amorim suffered his first defeat as Man United manager on Wednesday as the Red Devils lost 2-0 at Arsenal.

The Portuguese tactician appeared frustrated with some of his players' performances, including Amad Diallo, who was the subject of a ‘verbal explosion’ from Amorim in the second half.

Now back in the bottom half of the Premier League table, United will be looking to return to winning ways in their home clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.