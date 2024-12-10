Manchester United have identified AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as their alternative to Andre Onana, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils have been named as admirers of the French shot-stopper, who faces an uncertain future in Italy and has just 18 months remaining on his contract with Milan.

Maignan, who has established himself as ‘one of the best goalkeepers in the world’ in recent years, has been a mainstay in Paulo Fonseca’s squad this season, making 19 appearances in all competitions and keeping six clean sheets.

According to Fichajes, Milan could soon face ‘a major dilemma’ regarding the 29-year-old – although they do not want to part ways, the prospect of receiving a significant transfer offer is tempting, given his contract situation.

While Man United continue to evaluate their options, Fichajes suggests the Red Devils are already preparing a strategy to convince both Maignan and Milan to make a deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maignan has won 28 caps for the French national team since being first called up by Didier Deschamps in February 2019.

It remains to be seen how genuine the Red Devils’ reported interest in Maignan is, given Onana’s recent impressive performances under Ruben Amorim.

The £47m Cameroonian shot-stopper appears back to his best in recent games and is one of United’s best players this season, despite a difficult first 12 months at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, United have priorities elsewhere ahead of the January transfer window, with a new left-sided defender and central midfielder in their sights.

The Red Devils have earmarked the likes of Alphonso Davies and Milos Kerkez as their backline targets, while starlets Sverre Nypan and Chris Rigg are thought to be on their radar in the middle of the park.

There is also still a chance of a forward arrival, but first-team departures may be needed to fund another big-money signing at Old Trafford.

Mike Maignan's AC Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 14 Goals conceded 16 Clean sheets 6 Save percentage 68.0 Goals against per 90 1.14 Minutes played 1,260

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-11-24.