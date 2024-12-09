Manchester United have identified Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos as a potential replacement for Dan Ashworth, according to iNews journalist Pete Hall.

The Red Devils are looking to regroup following the shock departure of their sporting director after just five months in charge and are now considering further steps to try and save their Premier League season.

Should they decide to appoint a new sporting director, Campos is understood to be at the top of their list, even if they face competition from Arsenal, who are looking to replace Edu.

Described as the 'genius of transfers', Campos is said to tick many boxes for United and could fit in well with fellow Portuguese Ruben Amorim, who took over at Old Trafford in November.

The 60-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and while he is understood to be keen on an extension, PSG have not yet indicated whether they will make him an offer.

Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman and Atletico Madrid's Andrea Berta have also been linked with the United vacancy, but the Red Devils are reportedly in 'no rush' to appoint a replacement for Ashworth.

Technical director Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell are said to be well-placed to oversee any transfer activity in the forthcoming January window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amorim has won two of his first five games in charge of United, averaging 1.40 points per game.

Ashworth, who was appointed sporting director on 1 July, parted ways with United after Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The 53-year-old left after overseeing just one transfer window and less than a month after Amorim's appointment, with reports claiming he had developed a 'tense relationship' with club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ratcliffe was 'not happy at all' with United's summer strategy, which saw the Red Devils splash out £180m on five new signings and offer manager Erik ten Hag a contract extension.

Related Ashworth Dismissed After Wanting 'Incredible' PL Manager at Man Utd Dan Ashworth reportedly proposed four coaches before Man United’s appointment of Ruben Amorim.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-11-24.