Manchester United are considering a summer move for Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, according to CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils are reportedly assessing multiple options in their search for a new shot-stopper and have identified the Belgium international as a candidate, with Andre Onana’s future at Old Trafford becoming increasingly uncertain.

Ruben Amorim is said to be keen on replacing the Cameroonian goalkeeper after the season and is seeking a more reliable option between the sticks.

Onana has been Amorim’s first-choice since the Portuguese manager took over in November but has faced criticism for his recent performances in the Premier League.

Senne Lammens Considered by Man United

Available for just £21m this summer

According to CaughtOffside, several Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, Newcastle, Arsenal and Wolves, are monitoring Lammens ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 'phenomenal' 22-year-old is expected to be available for around £21m and has over two years left on his contract, expiring in June 2027.

Lammens, praised as ‘one of the best’ goalkeepers in the world, has made 33 appearances across all competitions this season, conceding 32 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

He earned his first call-up to the Belgium squad for March’s international break but remained on the bench for both Nations League fixtures against Ukraine.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lammens ranks joint-ninth among Belgian Pro League goalkeepers for clean sheets this season.

Man United are believed to have multiple names on their goalkeeper shortlist, with Porto star Diogo Costa also emerging as a potential target.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Portugal international has long been on United’s radar and has a release clause written into his contract.

Senne Lammens' Royal Antwerp Stats (2024/25) Games 33 Goals conceded 36 Clean sheets 7 Minutes played 2,970

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-03-25.