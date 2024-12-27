Manchester United are ready to sell Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window, and they've already identified Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nico Williams and Kaoru Mitoma as potential replacements, according to CaughtOffside.

Rashford has scored four league goals for United this season, more than anyone else in the Red Devils squad, but he's fallen out of favour under Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese head coach has determined that the club's academy graduate isn't part of his plans, while the player himself is said to be unhappy at Old Trafford, and thus a £50 million asking price has been set.

While the 27-year-old's excessive wages may make it difficult for United to shift Rashford, the north-west outfit have already begun succession planning for life without the divisive figure. A three-man shortlist has been compiled, with INEOS and Amorim preparing to explore all three options.

United Targeting Kvaratskhelia, Williams and Mitoma

They could be expensive deals

At his best, Rashford netted 30 goals in all competitions for United, and thus finding a prolific wide man, who is also creative, will be key to United's replacement search. It appears that the club have already identified who is capable of doing this, with CaughtOffside reporting that Kvaratskhelia, Williams and Mitoma are the primary targets.

Kvaratskhelia has enjoyed a fruitful start to this season with Serie A high-flyers Napoli, netting five goals and providing three assists in 14 starts. The Georgian is Antonio Conte's side's talisman and has two-and-a-half years left on his contract with the Italian club, thus likely meaning a substantial offer would be required to pry him away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Elsewhere, Williams is enduring a slightly underwhelming campaign after his electric Euro 2024, scoring just once and providing three assists in 17 La Liga appearances for Athletic Club. However, the Spaniard is said to have a €58 million release clause, making him a more affordable option for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Mitoma has proven himself in the Premier League, continues to produce for Brighton, and has been described as a 'dribbling master' who 'finishes like Thierry Henry'. The Seagulls likely aren't keen on sanctioning a deal mid-way through the season for the Japanese, potentially making a deal with United supremely difficult to pull off.

Statistical Comparison 2024/25 (League Only) Stat Kvaratskhelia Williams Mitoma Appearances 16 17 17 Goals 5 1 3 Assists 3 3 2 Shots Per 90 3.51 2.18 1.99 Key Passes Per 90 2.03 2.17 1.55 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.46 2.68 2.05

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 27/12/2024