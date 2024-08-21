Manchester United could be waiting in the wings for Fulham's transfer business to pick up in the coming days, with the Cottagers interested in Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce - and if they do get a deal over the line for the Turkish star, it could see Antonee Robinson move to Old Trafford with doubts over Luke Shaw's fitness potentially opening up a deal.

Robinson has been linked with clubs across England throughout the summer with West Ham United taking an interest in his services earlier in the window, but any deal has not materialised and after starting in the league's curtain raiser, any move is seemingly far away. But Fulham have reportedly joined Brighton in the race for Kadioglu and after making a bid on Tuesday, they could see United ramp up their interest in their current star.

Antonee Robinson 'On United's Radar'

The American international is a highly-coveted left-back

The report from Turkish publication As Marca stated that Fulham offered a bid worth a total of €39million (£33.3million) to Fenerbahce for Kadioglu on Tuesday - though the Istanbul-based giants are wanting a fee in the region of €45million (£38.5million) and have not changed that price since the start of the window.

Brighton have already made a new offer for his services, but if Fulham manage to stump up the cash, they will be victorious. However, United are waiting in the wings and if the west London outfit do land the young Turkish star, then the Red Devils want to sign Robinson from Craven Cottage with Shaw's fitness still an issue at Old Trafford and Tyrell Malacia not being seen since the end of the 2022/23 season after suffering an injury.

Antonee Robinson's Premier League statistics - Fulham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Assists 6 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 4th Tackles Per Game 2.5 2nd Interceptions Per Game 2.2 1st Match rating 6.92 3rd

Robinson was one of the best left-backs in the Premier League last season and with United clearly struggling in that area, Kadioglu's potential move to Fulham could force the London outfit to open talks with United over Robinson's potential move to Old Trafford.

Shaw is clearly United's first-choice left-back, but his lack of guarantees in terms of his fitness means that Robinson makes a superb rotation option to boast, having been one of the best in the top-flight last season.

Robinson's Availability is a Key Asset

United need to amend their injury-plagued left-hand side

Starting his career at Everton, Robinson failed to break into the Toffees' first-team and two loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic respectively saw him move to the Latics on a permanent basis - before Fulham picked him up after just one season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robinson was voted Fulham's Player of the Season last time out.

It's been his time in the capital where Robinson has made his name. 137 league games - including missing just four Premier League outings in the last two years - has made him a vital part of Marco Silva's squad with his rapid pace, defensive positioning and ability to influence a game in the final third being of huge importance to the Cottagers.

Alongside his 46 caps for the United States' National Team, in which he has scored four goals in the meantime, Robinson comes with a vast amount of experience after reaching 100 Premier League outings in the final game of last season and United could do with someone adept to the league if Shaw is ever out of action - which has been a huge concern for the Red Devils.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-08-24.