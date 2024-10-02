The clock is ticking on Erik ten Hag's reign in charge of Manchester United amid a disastrous start to the season, and INEOS are considering parting ways with the Dutch coach. The 54-year-old was handed a new one-year contract extension in the summer, but his side has shown little improvement from the worst Premier League campaign in the club's history, finishing eighth in the season gone by. The question on everybody's lips is, who is the man to take over at Old Trafford if Ten Hag exits?

The Daily Star reports that Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi is emerging as a hot contender to replace him. INEOS have added him to their shortlist, which also features former England boss Gareth Southgate. The Italian tactician's stock is growing each season he spends at the San Siro, with the Nerazzurri impressing under his tutelage. Red Devils fans needn't look further than the dogged display his side put in at the Etihad to keep Man City at bay in a 0-0 draw in the UEFA Champions League last month.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to decide Ten Hag's future when the upcoming international break arrives. He'll be in charge of games against FC Porto (October 3) in the UEFA Europa League and Aston Villa (October 6) in the Premier League. The Reds could then be on the lookout for a new head coach, and Inzaghi would fit the bill.

Inzaghi's Inventive Setup at Inter Reaping Rewards

The Italian's philosophy is proving effective

Inzaghi has implemented an exciting brand of football at the San Siro based on a flat 3-5-2 formation, which allows the wing-backs to venture forward and help out in attack. This formation shifts during games, which gives Inter many options, exploiting the spaces and allowing the midfield to shift the ball out wide. He uses a sole defensive midfielder to anchor the side, which could bode well for Manchester United, given their vulnerabilities in midfield during the past season and a half under Ten Hag.

The Nerazzurri are one of the best defensive teams in Europe. They conceded the fewest goals in Serie A last season (22) en route to winning the Scudetto. Inzaghi has got the best out of veteran centre-back Francesco Acerbi, 36, and the reliable Alessandro Bastoni, 25. The Red Devils' defence has been catastrophic recently, conceding eight goals in six league games, and the Italian could rectify that issue with his philosophy and potentially start at the back with a defensive three of new signings Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro (when fit) alongside Lisandro Martinez.

Inzaghi's man management is also earning plaudits in Italy, and his former striker Felipe Caicedo waxed lyrical about his time spent playing under the Piacenza-born coach:

"Inter are an unplayable team. They’re very strong and know what they want. The squad has been together for years. Inzaghi is a phenomenonal coach. I’ve never had a better manager, even though I had top coaches like (Sven Goran) Eriksson and (Mark) Hughes."

A Proven Track Record Against Managerial Greats

Inzaghi has been successful against several high-profile managers

Inzaghi has proven to be a difficult coach for many world-class tacticians in the opposition dugout during his managerial career. Since taking over at the San Siro in July 2021, he boasts a record of 107 wins in 165 games. Those include impressive records against former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, and Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone. He's flexed his muscles against some of the best tacticians Europe has to offer - another attractive quality for INEOS to consider.

The former Lazio coach has beaten Mourinho five times in six meetings, including a 3-0 win away to AS Roma in the 2021-22 season. He also got the better of Klopp in the Champions League that season, overseeing a 1-0 win away at Anfield, a feat Ten Hag hasn't managed since his appointment in July 2022. He's also outfought the likes of former AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli and current Juventus boss Thiago Motta.

Simone Inzaghi Record Against High-Profile Managers Games Wins Draws Losses Jose Mourinho 6 5 0 1 Jurgen Klopp 2 1 0 1 Diego Simeone 2 1 0 1 Stefano Pioli 22 13 4 5 Thiago Motta 7 4 1 2

Inzaghi Could Be INEOS' ideal man

With his refreshing formation, Inzaghi could be a good fit at Manchester United, perhaps rejuvenating a beleaguered Red Devils side whose defensive issues need attending to. Ten Hag has arguably had issues getting players on his side with his strict disciplinary approach, leading to Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho's well-documented clashes with the Dutchman.

Inzaghi is calm and collected but passionate, having inspired Inter to six major trophies during his reign at the San Siro. He's nicknamed 'the normal one' because he emphasizes focusing attention on his players rather than himself. These are the characteristics of a manager who could flourish working within INEOS' new structure. His innovative approach makes him one of Europe's most highly regarded coaches, but the issue is whether United could tempt him to leave a successful ongoing project with the Nerazzurri.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - Correct as of 01/10/2024.