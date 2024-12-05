Manchester United are considering Feyenoord midfielder Antoni Milambo as a future transfer target, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

United are reportedly full of admiration for the 19-year-old talent, who has been discussed internally multiple times and continues to be closely monitored.

According to Plettenberg, Milambo fits ‘perfectly’ into the player profile that United are looking for, following their appointment of Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are said to have gathered information on the starlet, and he is already on their shortlist for the summer transfer window.

Feyenoord, however, will be in a strong negotiating position next year, as the 19-year-old still has a contract with the Dutch giants until June 2027.

United have placed great focus on recruiting some of the most exciting talents in the past 12 months, welcoming the likes of Chido Obi-Martin and Sekou Kone to their academy set-up.

The Red Devils are seemingly seeking to add more promising youngsters, having appointed Amorim, who was known for giving opportunities to emerging players during his tenure at Sporting Lisbon.

Milambo, who rose through the youth ranks at Feyenoord, was given his first-team debut by Arne Slot in August 2021, becoming the club’s youngest-ever player and taking the record from ex-Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum.

The 'special' attacking midfielder has been a key player for the Dutch champions this season, making 16 appearances in all competitions, 13 of them in the starting line-up, and scoring six goals.

Milambo was recently named UEFA’s Man of the Match in the Champions League after netting twice in the 3-1 away win against Benfica in October.

It remains to be seen whether Man United will advance their reported interest in the 19-year-old next summer and make him Manuel Ugarte's new midfield partner, as they have been prioritising left-back and striker signings for some time.

The Red Devils are said to be paying close attention to Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies’ situation in Germany – the Canadian full-back’s contract with the Bundesliga giants expires at the end of the season.

Antoni Milambo's Feyenoord Stats (2024/25 Eredivisie) Games 11 Goals 2 Assists 0 Pass completion % 84.9 Progressive passes per 90 3.41 Minutes played 712

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.