Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Goncalves is ‘one to watch’ for Manchester United and Ruben Amorim next year, as the Portuguese tactician is not ruling out bringing familiar faces to Old Trafford in the summer, MailOnline has revealed.

While Amorim reassured he is not going to raid his former club in the January transfer window, it reportedly may be a different story after the season, with Goncalves' name potentially emerging as a target.

The 'superstar' 26-year-old has been a key player for Amorim, helping Sporting secure the league title in 2020/21 and 2023/24 and forming a formidable front three with Arsenal-linked Viktor Gyokeres and Trincao.

Goncalves, rated at £67m, joined Sporting in the summer of 2020, six months after Bruno Fernandes’ departure to United, and has filled the role impressively, scoring 81 goals and providing 57 assists in 190 appearances since. Amorim previously praised the attacking midfielder, saying 'he could play in any team in the world'.

According to MailOnline, Amorim is unlikely to have a large budget for January but is not ruling out signing well-known players from Sporting next summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Goncalves has scored five goals and registered six assists in 12 appearances in all competitions at Sporting Lisbon this season.

Amorim, who arrived in Manchester on Monday, is unable to officially start work at Carrington until his visa issues are resolved – these are expected to be sorted within the next few days.

The 39-year-old has already undertaken some tasks at United, including dismissing four of Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff, among them interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, who went unbeaten in his four matches in charge.

United fans will be eager to see how quickly the new manager can settle in and start turning things around at Old Trafford, with the club sitting 13th in the Premier League table after 11 games.

The Red Devils are the joint-fourth lowest scoring team in the division, with just 12 goals – only bottom-five sides Southampton, Crystal Palace, and Everton have scored fewer.

Pedro Goncalves' Sporting Lisbon Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 8 Goals 4 Assists 4 Expected goals 3.4 Expected assisted goals 3.6 Minutes played 579

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-11-24.