Manchester United could look to broker a deal for Norwegian prodigy Sverre Nypan quicker than originally thought, according to GIVEMESPORT sources - as a potential January deal could be in the offing from new owners INEOS and sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Nypan is one of the most exciting young talents on the continent, and has been in United's sights for quite some time. Already featuring in almost 50 Norwegian top-flight games at the age of just 17, the young midfielder has huge stock and that has seen United youth scouts take a keen interest in signing him, with a deal perhaps getting over the line in January for his arrival next summer.

Nypan 'The Next Frenkie de Jong'

It's glittering praise to hear for a young talent

Reports all the way back to September last year suggested that United had been keeping an eye on Nypan, who was likened to Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong at the time - and if United can sign him, their youth ranks will have massively improved this year.

Sverre Nypan's Norway youth team statistics - caps and goals by age group Team Caps Goals Norway under-15 7 2 Norway under-16 12 1 Norway under-17 5 0 Norway under-18 3 0 Norway under-19 5 1 Norway under-21 1 0

Chido Obi Martin is the main one after his move from Arsenal, but even youth players who have seen more exposure to the first-team, such as Toby Collyer, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have come on leaps and bounds.

Sources: Utd Could Make January Move for Nypan

The youngster will slowly be on the radar of multiple clubs

GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that United chiefs are 'so impressed' with Nypan, that a deal could be brokered in early 2025 to bring him to the club sooner than anticipated.

United are expected to be considering a deal to sign him from Norwegian giants Rosenborg, though they would loan him back out to the Eliteserien outfit to boost his progress by virtue of game time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nypan became Rosenborg's youngest ever player when making his debut.

GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed earlier that United were tracking him, with other outlets later confirming that scouts are present in Norway to monitor his talents.

Central midfield is a huge area of focus for United's youth scouts in 2025, with Sekou Kone, Mainoo and Collyer all having the potential to have huge futures in the club's midfield; but Nypan would be a huge capture at the age of just 18 come the window, even if it means that United must loan him out in January.

United are intent on making sure that they don't miss out on top young talents for the coming years when they have been early to scout them, instead paying premiums later down the line.

Nypan Has Similar Career Trajectory to Odegaard

The Arsenal skipper moved out of Norway when he was just 15

Nypan signed his first professional contract shortly after his 15th birthday in Norway, and then became part of the first-team squad before he had even turned 16 in the top-flight with his debut against Jerv back in November 2022.

It took a while for him to accrue some output at such a young age, but six months later in May 2023, Nypan scored his first goal for the club against title winners Bodo/Glimt - and though he signed a new contract with the club this time last year, United are likely to pursue him in a bid to bolster their ranks in the future.

He has shades of Martin Odegaard about him; the Arsenal captain burst onto the scene when he was 14, and although the Gunners man travelled to Real Madrid almost instantaneously at the time, Nypan has remained in his hometown of Tromstad. Already making an appearance for Norway's under-21 squad, alongside 10 league goals in just 45 games for Rosenborg's first-team, he's a real wonderkid.

