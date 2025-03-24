Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could look to add yet another top young player to his ranks in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with Olympiacos teen Babis Kostoulas being touted for a summer move to Old Trafford.

United have a busy first summer window ahead under the Portuguese tactician, with some high-profile stars potentially set to be sold by the club to make way for young and hungry recruits. And that could see Kostoulas move to the Premier League with a report stating that United are keen.

Report: Man Utd 'Already Interested' in Babis Kostoulas

United have been touted with a move for Kostoulas

The report by Greek journalist, Kostas Lianos, stated that United are already interested in Olympiacos prodigy Kostoulas.

Babis Kostoulas' Europa League statistics - Olympiacos squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 =8th Assists 1 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =6th Shots Per Game 1.1 =9th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =10th Match rating 6.57 16th

With the Red Devils having been linked with the youngster for a number of months, Lianos stated that Sir Alex Ferguson - who was in attendance as Kostoulas' compatriots beat Scotland 3-0 at Hampden Park in Sunday's Nations League clash - would have 'brought more Greek stars to Old Trafford' after dominating the Tartan Army on home soil.

Kostoulas, 17, joined Olympiacos' academy aged just 12, and has risen through their ranks to feature in the first-team earlier this season, making his debut in a 2-0 win over Volos in the Greek Super League back in August - and that has led to him being called a 'phenom' and a 'marvel of nature' by Olympiacos sporting director Darko Kovacevic.

With six top-flight goals already, and eight appearances in the Europa League including an assist, the 17-year-old has piqued the interest of some of the continent's biggest sides, with Real Madrid and United having been linked in recent weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Babis Kostoulas has made 15 youth appearances for Greek's national setup, scoring five goals.

But Lianos has stated that United are interested in the Greek star, and if a deal can be done in the coming summer transfer window, it would add to the young cohort of players that have joined the club since INEOS came to the fore. Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi-Martin have both made their first-team debuts since joining from Arsenal in January and October respectively, whilst Leny Yoro has become an important member of the first-team and Sekou Kone is looking to rise through the ranks.

But like Yoro, if United can beat Real Madrid in the race for his signature, then it could represent a coup and also incredible forward planning from the Red Devils.

