Manchester United could fight off Premier League interest to sign one of the most prolific strikers in European football, according to reports - with Dusan Vlahovic thought to still be on their radar with his Juventus contract continuing to tick down.

Vlahovic joined Juventus on a four-and-a-half-year deal back in January 2022, and though he's fared well in Italy, the 36-time Italian champions could be looking to force him out of the club in the coming months - with United reportedly being one of the clubs leading the chase for his signature.

Report: Man Utd in Vlahovic Race

The Serbian striker has been in decent form for Juventus but could leave

The report from TBR Football states that United remain interested in Vlahovic, with Juventus planning to sell the highest earner in Serie A - unless he signs a new contract in the coming weeks.

They are joined by Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for the Serbian 'monster', with Arsenal struggling for goals this season without a natural striker; whilst Chelsea’s need for competition for Nicolas Jackson could see him move to the capital.

Dusan Vlahovic's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 6 1st Assists 1 =6th xG 8.44 1st Shots Per Game 3.5 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.4 3rd Match rating 6.86 6th

However, the Gunners are watching other stars including Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko - which could see United make a move by keeping tabs on the Turin-based poacher.

United are thought to be targeting a new striker themselves, especially if Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee can’t hit the net consistently in their time at Old Trafford - and whilst Juventus were initially confident of agreeing a deal with Vlahovic, that has stalled and with his current contract running out in 2026, it represents Juve’s last chance to sell him before his value starts to plummet from the £70million they paid Fiorentina.

With Vlahovic currently Serie A’s highest earner, reportedly on £200,000-per-week after tax, it’s a figure that Juve are ‘uncomfortable’ with and that could see the striker depart after just under three years in Turin with a departure ‘likely’ unless there is a breakthrough in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dusan Vlahovic has 13 goals in 32 games for Serbia.

United would benefit from having an out-and-out striker, and with Vlahovic having scored 83 Serie A goals in 186 games - almost a tally of one in every two games - he is evidently a more proven talent than both Hojlund and Zirkzee.

