Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell ahead of the transfer deadline on 3 February, according to MailOnline.

The Red Devils, along with West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton, are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old, who is considering a late loan exit from Stamford Bridge this week.

Chilwell is said to prefer remaining in the Premier League rather than seeking a move abroad, despite recent interest from Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-cap England international is reportedly among the players Chelsea are willing to let go this month, alongside Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Man Utd Keeping Tabs on Chilwell

Among Premier League clubs interested

According to MailOnline, Man United could emerge as a surprise destination for Chilwell in the final stages of the January transfer window, though the Red Devils are currently focused on other targets.

United are preparing to submit a third and final bid for Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu in the coming hours and remain ‘confident and optimistic’ about securing the Danish international.

Ruben Amorim is understood to be keen on reinforcements at left wing-back after rotating between Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia there in his first three months at Old Trafford, with Dorgu now a top target for the club.

Chilwell, meanwhile, was linked with a Stamford Bridge exit before the season but chose to stay and compete for his place in Enzo Maresca’s squad.

The 28-year-old, who earns £200,000 per week, has made just one appearance for Chelsea this season – a 45-minute cameo in their Carabao Cup win over Barrow in September.

He joined the Blues for £50m in the summer of 2020 from Leicester City and has made 107 appearances to date, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists.

Ben Chilwell's Chelsea Stats (2024/25) Games 1 Starts 0 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 45

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Big Updates on Van Dijk, Postecoglou and Nkunku Fabrizio Romano shares big updates on Van Dijk's Liverpool situation, Postecoglou's Tottenham future and Nkunku amid Man Utd links.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-01-25.