Manchester United are among a host of Premier League clubs showing interest in Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to bolster their backline this summer and have identified the Dutch international as an option to compete with Diogo Dalot at right-back.

Interest in Dumfries is growing ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with Arsenal and Chelsea also mentioned as admirers of the 28-year-old.

However, it remains to be seen if Inter would be open to a sale, having extended Dumfries’ contract until June 2028 last year.

Man Utd Keen on Denzel Dumfries

Inter ‘set asking price’ for the Dutchman

According to Fichajes, Inter could reportedly entertain offers for Dumfries in the region of €50m (£42m), with multiple Premier League clubs keen on the 28-year-old.

The Dutch right-back joined the Serie A club in 2021 from PSV Eindhoven and has been an important player since, amassing 168 appearances in all competitions and winning the Italian title in 2023/24.

Dumfries, praised as a 'beast', has enjoyed his most prolific campaign in Italy this term, netting six goals in 24 Serie A games and adding two assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dumfries scored in three consecutive Serie A games in January while playing as a right wing-back.

Man United are anticipating a busy summer transfer window and are thought to be eyeing reinforcements up front amid poor form from Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

The striker duo have yet to score a Premier League goal in 2025, which has led United to seriously consider alternatives, with Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta now emerging as one.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United have yet to decide on a concrete target and are keeping their options open until the summer, as available funds are likely to influence their pursuit of a new number nine.

Denzel Dumfries' Inter Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 24 Goals 6 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,696

