Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Bayern Munich star, Leon Goretzka, in a bid to reinforce the midfield engine room under their new appointment, Ruben Amorim, per Tobi Altschaffl.

The Red Devils have seen a dismal start to the 2024/25 campaign, and are currently placed in 13th in the Premier League table. The former Sporting manager faces a steep hill to climb if he is to make something memorable of his spell at Old Trafford, though he could be provided with significant financial investment to support his project soon. While the search for a new striker continues, the midfield is another area which could be worth bolstering, with the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both approaching the latter stages of their careers.

Manchester United Register Interest in Bayern Munich's Goretzka

The German has struggled for game time this season

Speaking on the FC Bayern Insider Podcast, via TBR Football, Altschaffl insisted that, although Goretzka had not been offered directly to other clubs, interest from Manchester United remains nonetheless genuine. He said:

"Leon Goretzka was not offered. Bayern Munich doesn’t do that." "It doesn’t simply offer players to other clubs. Yeah, no, that’s not Bayern-like. Bayern don’t do that as a matter of principle, unless you’re talking about younger players.” “What is true, however, is that Goretzka is an issue at Manchester United. The new coach is said to be looking for reinforcements, and that might be an option for the summer.”

Since Vincent Kompany's arrival at the helm earlier this year, Goretzka, who is currently earning £288,000 per week in wages, has struggled to maintain his position in the starting eleven, despite being among the key midfield assets in previous years. He is yet to make progress on his one league start this season, and has largely been restricted to substitute appearances otherwise, with Joao Palhinha often getting the nod before the 29-year-old.

Leon Goretzka's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 5 Minutes played 143 Pass completion 88.6% Shot-creating actions per 90 3.75 Key passes per 90 1.25 Tackles per 90 1.25

For Goretzka, a switch to the Premier League, where he may be subject to more game time, would be a logical decision, and Manchester United may be able to strike a cut-price deal given the player's lack of involvement so far this term. However, Amorim must be careful as the player's uncertain transition to English football, in addition to his current slump in form, are both reasons contributing to the risk of this transfer.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 17/11/2024