Manchester United are plotting a move to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to reshape their midfield after the season and have identified Nmecha as a potential target amid his strong performances in Germany.

The 24-year-old is believed to be the subject of interest from several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Nmecha could make a return to England four years after leaving Manchester City, where he spent 14 years in the academy but did not make a single first-team appearance.

Felix Nmecha Wanted by Premier League Clubs

Man United are assessing his injury situation

According to CaughtOffside, potential Premier League suitors are now waiting to assess Nmecha’s injury situation before making any further moves.

The £40m-rated Germany international suffered a knee injury in January and has been unavailable since, but he is expected to return next month for Dortmund’s clash with Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final.

Nmecha, who has drawn comparisons to Man City star Rodri, has emerged as a regular starter for Dortmund after a stop-start 2023/24 campaign, making 27 appearances across all competitions and registering five goal contributions.

He could reportedly be among several stars Dortmund will consider offers for this summer, alongside English winger Jamie Gittens, who has also been linked with a Premier League switch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nmecha has scored two goals and provided one assist in 19 league appearances this season.

Man United are likely to undergo a midfield reshuffle this summer, with Christian Eriksen’s contract expiring and Casemiro’s future also unclear with a year left on his deal.

The Brazilian could see interest from the Saudi Pro League re-emerge, though his salary demands remain an issue – the 32-year-old is Old Trafford’s highest earner, taking home £350,000 per week.

Felix Nmecha's Dortmund Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 19 Goals 2 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,131

