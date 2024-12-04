Manchester United's commitment to signing new young players under the reign of INEOS could see them make a move for Eintracht Frankfurt youngster Hugo Larsson, according to reports - with the Red Devils learning how much it will cost to sign the prodigy midfielder who has been compared to Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri.

The jury is still out for INEOS' first transfer window, having signed Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in the summer. Of those, Mazraoui has been the biggest success - though delving deeping into their signings, the rest are all 24 years of age or younger. It's a clear strategic move from the new minority owners to sign young players with vast potential - and that means that Larsson could be next to arrive.

Man Utd 'Interested' in Hugo Larsson

The Swedish star has grabbed the attention of the Red Devils

The report from Sky Sports Germany states that despite Larsson still boasting a long-term contract with Frankfurt, it hasn’t waned the interest of United, who alongside Real Madrid, have been credited with an interest in the Swedish star.

Hugo Larsson's Bundesliga statistics - Eintracht Frankfurt squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 2 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =11th Shots Per Game 0.5 =10th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =11th Match rating 6.61 15th

The Spanish outfit are thought to have been monitoring the situation for ‘some time’, even before he moved to the Bundesliga - but with a contract until 2029, it could see Frankfurt demand €50million (£42million) for his services. RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund were also credited with an interest in the star who was labelled a 'baller', though he opted for a move to the Deutsche Bank Park - where he currently has four goals and one assist in 19 games throughout the campaign.

The 20-year-old is a top young talent, having racked up 61 appearances for Malmo prior to his move and 56 for Frankfurt in all competitions - alongside a further eight for his nation already. Described as a mixture between Manchester City stars Rodri and De Bruyne, the Red Devils will have been envious of the success that their local rivals have had over the past decade.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hugo Larsson made his Sweden debut at the age of just 18.

However, if they can sign someone in the ilk of City’s best midfielders, it’s a start in what could be a strong period at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, with young stars such as Alejandro Garnacho, Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund having shined at club level in the past year.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-12-24.