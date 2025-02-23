Manchester United's summer rebuild has seen RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba emerge as a target, although the French defender won't come cheaply, according to German journalist Christian Falk writing in his Daily Briefing.

Ruben Amorim and INEOS are set to conduct a major rebuild of a United squad who have endured one of the worst seasons in the club's history. The Red Devils' defence has been particularly poor, with question marks over several first-team players' futures, including out-of-favour Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof and veteran Northern Irishman Jonny Evans.

French defender Leny Yoro, 19, is the club's most expensive signing of the INEOS regime and is reportedly one of just two players deemed 'untouchable'. The co-owners' vision on the recruitment front is to target youth talent who can be quickly bedded into the senior setup, but Lukeba is further on in his development, shining in the Bundesliga.

Manchester United Set Their Sights On Lukeba

The French centre-back will cost £75m

Manchester United could follow up on their Yoro acquisition by swooping for one of French football's other exciting defensive talents in Lukeba. The 22-year-old has been a rock at the heart of Leipzig's defence this season and has also attracted interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool.

A move to Madrid appears to be Lukeba's priority at this stage and his agents are trying to force a transfer for this summer. But United have a history of beating the La Liga giants to their targets, namely Yoro, who arrived from LOSC Lille last summer for £52 million. His compatriot is a different profile; he is left-footed and earns comparisons to Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol for his ball-playing abilities and tough-tackling nature.

The one-cap France international, previously described as a 'monster', signed a contract extension last October, keeping him tied to the Red Bull Arena until 2029. This renewal also included a £75 million release clause, which may complicate matters for the Red Devils, given they are trying to balance the books at Old Trafford.