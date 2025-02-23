Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Barcelona star Alejandro Balde, though it is thought that a "considerable financial effort" would be required to land the player, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils brought former Lecce ace Patrick Dorgu to Old Trafford earlier in the winter transfer window, after agreeing a total package worth in the region of £30 million. However, that has had a minimal impact on their form as of late - they have won just once in their last five Premier League outings.

Nonetheless, the Manchester United board have demonstrated their willingness to invest in Ruben Amorim's plans, and it is evident further investment would be required to properly realise the Portuguese tactician's philosophies.

United Target Barcelona Left-Back Balde in 'Bombshell' Transfer

Amorim is eager to strengthen further in defense

As per the report from Fichajes, Manchester United have the "game-changing" Balde on their shortlist, and could make a move for the Spaniard later this year, though a number of teams in Europe have also registered their interest.

It was previously revealed exclusively on GIVEMESPORT that Balde had landed on Amorim's radar, though a significant first-team sale could be required to facilitate a move for the Barcelona wing-back.

Alejandro Balde's 2024/25 La Liga statistics Appearances 23 Minutes Played 1,789 Assists 3 Key Passes per 90 1.11 Crosses per 90 2.81 Tackles Won per 90 0.35 Interceptions per 90 0.3 Clearances per 90 1.11 Successful Take-Ons per 90 1.96

With 33 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana this term, Balde has been key to Hansi Flick's first-team. Barcelona are unlikely to want to part ways with the La Masia graduate and have inserted an eye-watering €1 billion (£828 million) release clause into his contract.

Nonetheless, Fichajes notes that Barcelona's "delicate" financial situation could force them into selling an important player like Balde, as long as a sufficient offer arrives.

Manchester United have already invested in a new left-footed full-back in 2025. But Dorgu's debut saw him playing in a right-sided position, meaning there is the possibility of Amorim utilising both Balde and the Dane in a future set-up.

Ultimately, the Red Devils have a number of priorities to tend to, including in midfield and in attack. It remains to be seen whether the United top brass are willing to cough up a lofty transfer fee for another wide defender in tandem with other targets.

