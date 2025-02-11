Manchester United could complete one of the biggest Premier League deals of the summer transfer window, according to reports - with a move for Bournemouth and Ghana star Antoine Semenyo reportedly seeing them at the front of the queue for his signature.

At 25 years old, Semenyo got his big move to Bournemouth two years ago under Gary O'Neil from Bristol City, and although he suffered a drab start to Dorset life, it's been the last two seasons that he has really taken off. Eight goals in just 33 top-flight games last season was respectable for his first season - but it's a tally which he's almost beaten this time around already, with seven league goals in 23 games for the club.

Report: Semenyo 'Has Sparked' Man Utd Interest, Move Lined Up

The Ghanaian has been in fine form for the Cherries

The report by Fichajes states that Semenyo has sparked United's interest after an outstanding campaign in the Premier League, with his performances propelling the Cherries to seventh in the top-flight under Andoni Iraola as they chase what would be a first European campaign even on the south coast.

Antoine Semenyo's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =3rd Goals 7 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =4th Shots Per Game 4 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 1st Match rating 7.33 1st

As a result, it's led United chiefs to closely follow his development, as they look to strengthen their front line across all areas in the summer - having loaned the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony out to Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively, despite goals being a huge problem at the Theatre of Dreams.

Semenyo's speed, power and a 'remarkable ability' to finish under pressure - alongside versatility across the front line - first the profile of exactly what Ruben Amorim is looking for to strengthen his team and system going forward, showing the profile of players that he is interested in as United aim to get back into Champions League contention in the long run.

Semenyo is also liked by other clubs in England, but Amorim's side appear to be willing to 'make the most serious move' for his signature in the next transfer window, whilst being aware that a move is best in the summer as his stock and performances continue to rise for the 'absolute star', a term he was coined with by Jamie Redknapp.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antoine Semenyo has two goals in 25 caps for Ghana's national team.

Bournemouth would not find it easy to see such a huge star leave, but they did so when Dominic Solanke departed the club for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, and it could be decisive for Semenyo's future given that he's approaching the best years of his career, which may change that path for good.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-02-25.

