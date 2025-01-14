Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for Lecce star Patrick Dorgu as boss Ruben Amorim looks to strengthen his squad in his first transfer window at the Old Trafford helm - with CaughtOffside stating that United 'remain interested' in a move for the wing-back.

United are set to undergo a huge rebuild under Amorim in the coming transfer windows, with stars such as Marcus Rashford and Antony being linked with moves away from the club, but it's incomings where United chiefs will look to support the Portuguese tactician. And that could see Dorgu come to the club, with United remaining interested in a deal for his services.

Report: Man Utd 'Remain Interested' in Patrick Dorgu

The Lecce star is being courted by plenty of elite teams

The report from CaughtOffside states that United remain interested in a potential deal for Dorgu, despite failing to make a move for the player so far.

Patrick Dorgu's Serie A statistics - Lecce squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =5th Assists 3 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =2nd Match rating 6.62 6th

Sources close to the situation claim that United scouts have monitored the Dane in recent games, despite Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also keeping a close eye on his development.

United are known to be in the market for a left-back, with Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain also in their sights in what could be a reunion with Amorim, given that the pair were together for two years at Sporting. However, if United are too slow in proceeding for Dorgu, that could see them risk allowing other clubs into the race for his signature, so they will need to move quickly if they want to get a deal for the 'absolutely incredible' Denmark international over the line in the coming weeks.

Amorim clearly wants a left wing-back, having had to utilise Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot there so far this season, with both being in an unnatural role given their abilities on the right side - but Dorgu would cost around €50million (£43million), and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will part ways with such an amount with their interest in other stars such as Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Theo Hernandez also being prominent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Dorgu scored with his first touch for Denmark in September as they beat Switzerland 2-0.

United have started the season poorly, sitting 13th in the Premier League table as we head into mid-January - and they sit 10 points from any form of European football come the end of the season, unless they win the FA Cup to retain their trophy from last season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-01-25.

