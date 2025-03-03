Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been linked with returns for various Sporting stars as he continues his spell at Old Trafford - and one new name has been touted in Francisco Trincao to join Geovany Quenda, Viktor Gyokeres and Ousmane Diomande as players linked from the Portuguese capital.

Amorim's spell became even more treacherous on Sunday afternoon after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup on penalties by Fulham, meaning that they're out of both domestic competitions, and by sitting 14th in the Premier League, it means the Europa League will be their only chance of a trophy this season. As a result, reinforcements are needed for next season - and that could see them move for Trincao in a bid to bolster their squad.

Report: Man Utd 'Keep Eyes' on Trincao Ahead of Move

The winger could help United out in the final third

The report from Portuguese outlet A Bola states that current United boss Amorim was largely responsible for the signing and development of Trincao at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, and with the gaffer now at Old Trafford, he wishes to keep his eyes on the winger in a bid to bring him to the north-west of England.

Sporting want to renew Trincao's contract, despite having a deal running to the summer of 2027, but United's financial power could be enough to see them force a move over the line.

Francisco Trincao's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =1st Assists 10 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.3 2nd Shots Per Game 3.2 3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.5 1st Match rating 7.89 3rd

Trincao has played more minutes than any other Sporting player this season, alongside being one of the club's most sought-after players, having garnered vast interest in his services following a superb few years under Amorim since the turn of the decade. With United especially holding him in high regard and their winger ranks being depleted thanks to the loan exits of Marcus Rashford and Antony, alongside the season-ending injury afforded to Amad Diallo, it's highlighted the need for a new winger to join the club.

And that could see the former Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee make his way to the Premier League once again despite a failed spell back in the 2021-22 season, where he scored just two goals in 28 Premier League games before finding his feet at the Primeira Liga champions, where he has since been called 'absolute magic'.

Trincao Not Only Sporting Star Linked, Quenda Also on Radar

Ruben Amorim knows his former squad well and could raid them

Trincao isn't the only Sporting winger to have been linked with a move to the Red Devils. GMS sources revealed that young star Geovany Quenda is also on United's radar for a move to rejoin Amorim after he handed him his first-team debut at the start of the campaign, and having excelled at club level alongside being called up to the Portuguese national team earlier in the season, he'd be a superb signing for the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Francisco Trincao has nine caps for Portugal, but he's failed to score for them just yet.

However, Trincao has more to offer at present, and that could see United add the former Barcelona man to their ranks to overturn their shambolic form this season - with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Gyokeres also being linked to immediately boost their title chances.

Trincao has played in an impressive 40 games already this season for Sporting, notching eight goals and registering 13 assists in all competitions - including an eight-goal haul in the top-flight; and with assists against Manchester City and Arsenal in the Champions League, he's shown that he can do it on the big stage against England's best sides.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-03-25.

