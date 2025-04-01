Manchester United could make a move for Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu, according to reports - with the Red Devils keen on bolstering their options in a midfield that has struggled for output this season.

Calhanoglu has been at Inter for four years, having joined from bitter rivals AC Milan in 2021, and with 36 goals in 168 games for the San Siro outfit, he's certainly been a key player under Simone Inzaghi as seen by his 13 Serie A goals last season. And that could see him become a key part of United's squad - with the Turkish international reportedly being in Ruben Amorim's sights.

Report: Man Utd 'Set Sights' on Hakan Calhanoglu

The Red Devils want to land the Turkish star this summer

The report by Fichajes states that although Calhanoglu has established himself as one of Inter's most important players, his future could lie in the Premier League - with United setting their sights on the Turkish playmaker.

Hakan Calhanoglu's Serie A statistics - Inter Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =10th Goals 5 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.6 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.5 =4th Crosses Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.19 3rd

There are indications that the Red Devils will make an effort to sign him in the upcoming transfer window, with the possibility of playing at Old Trafford and taking on a new challenge being 'appealing' to the playmaker. Calhanoglu is 'key' to Inzaghi's setup, standing out from the crowd for his passing, set-pieces and vision - and that has seen United show the 'greatest interest' in signing him from any interested side.

United are looking to strengthen their midfield ranks, especially with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen reportedly being on their way out of the club in the summer transfer window, whilst Mason Mount has struggled with injury.

Although Inter are not keen on his potential departure as they see him as a key player in their project, the club's financial situation may force them to consider an alternate offer for the 'best midfielder in the world' - and United are aware of this, with the Red Devils willing to present a 'convincing' proposal to secure his services in the summer to sit alongside Bruno Fernandes in the race for game time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hakan Calhanoglu has 21 goals in 97 caps for Turkey.

Any move won't be easy, but his intentions could be decisive in any deal - whilst Calhanoglu's desire to try the Premier League and the possibility of leading United's midfield could be tempting, especially at the age of 31, with the star set to enter the final years of his prime.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-04-25.