Manchester United sent scouts to watch Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg in Championship action on Monday, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed.

The Red Devils reportedly had representatives in attendance for Sunderland’s north-east derby win over Middlesbrough to ‘run fresh checks’ on the 17-year-old starlet.

Rigg is believed to have several Premier League suitors and is regarded as ‘the best young English player since Jude Bellingham’.

United were linked with a move for the promising attacking midfielder in January but ended up having a quiet window, making only defensive reinforcements to Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Man United Eyeing Chris Rigg

Send staff on a scouting mission

According to Crook, while Man United are impressed with Rigg’s ability, INEOS also like the 17-year-old from a business perspective.

They reportedly view him as a young player available for a reasonable price with strong future sell-on potential.

United were heavily linked with selling academy stars Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in recent months amid their ongoing battle with PSR issues, with no player now considered untouchable under the current ownership.

Rigg, who is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford, has impressed in the Championship this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 26 appearances.

Sunderland are likely to be in a strong negotiating position if any of his Premier League suitors come calling after the season, as the 17-year-old still has more than two years left on his contract.

Man United are 13th in the Premier League after 24 games, having suffered a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace last weekend.

They will next face a reunion with Ruud van Nistelrooy in the FA Cup fourth round clash with Leicester City on Friday.

Chris Rigg's Sunderland Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 26 Goals 4 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 8 Minutes played 2,012

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd 'Prioritising' Deal for 'Special' £70m Star Manchester United have turned their attentions towards convincing Kobbie Mainoo to sign an improved contract after the transfer deadline

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-02-25.