Manchester United have entered the race to sign Flamengo defender Wesley after the season, Fichajes has claimed.

The Red Devils have reportedly made the 21-year-old ‘a top priority’ to boost Ruben Amorim’s squad next summer, while Flamengo already believe retaining the right-back will be an ‘impossible’ task in a few months.

The Brazilian full-back, praised as 'bullet fast' by Tim Vickery, has attracted interest from several European clubs and is valued for his pace and attacking qualities.

According to Fichajes, ‘all signs’ point to his departure next summer, with Flamengo already preparing for his ‘imminent exit’.

Man United Targeting Wesley

Among European clubs interested

Man United endured a quiet January transfer window, only signing defenders Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu to boost Amorim’s depleted backline.

The Portuguese tactician has likely lost Lisandro Martinez to a season-ending injury, while Luke Shaw remains sidelined after suffering another setback last year.

A natural right-back, Wesley could strengthen United’s defensive options further next summer, having established himself as one of Brazil’s most promising players in his position.

The 21-year-old, who progressed through Flamengo’s academy, has made 110 appearances for the club since his senior debut in 2021, helping them lift two Brazilian Cups and a Copa Libertadores title.

Flamengo are likely to be in a strong negotiating position if United come calling for Wesley after the season, as the Brazilian has more than three years left on his contract, which expires in December 2028.

Man United remain 13th in the Premier League after 24 games, having suffered a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace last weekend.

The Red Devils will next face a reunion with Ruud van Nistelrooy as they welcome Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

Wesley's Flamengo Stats (2024 Serie A) Games 31 Goals 0 Assists 2 Pass completion % 85.0 Minutes played 2,344

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-02-25.