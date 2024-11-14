Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs interested in Swedish defender Daniel Svensson, with Liverpool and Arsenal also among his admirers, according to TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old left-back has no shortage of suitors in England after impressing in the Danish league for Nordsjaelland – he is considered one of the most exciting players in the division.

Labelled ‘an Eduardo Camavinga clone’, Svensson, like the Real Madrid star, is capable of operating in multiple positions across the pitch, including central midfield, where he has played extensively over his four seasons in Denmark.

According to reports, his recent performances for Nordsjaelland have attracted interest from clubs in England, France, Spain, and Germany, with conversations already ongoing over a potential deal.

Svensson, who joined the Danish giants in summer 2020, has become a key player for the club in recent seasons and earned his first cap for Sweden in October after being called up for the Nations League games.

If any interested club comes calling for his signature in 2025, Nordsjaelland would be in a strong negotiating position – Svensson still has nearly three years left on his current contract, expiring in June 2027, with no confirmation of any release clause.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Svensson has made 17 appearances across all competitions for Nordsjaelland this season, 15 of them at left-back.

Despite heavy spending before the new season, Man United have failed to address their left-back concerns, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia yet to play a single minute of first-team football this term.

With Ruben Amorim’s arrival, the Red Devils are expected to spend in January on two new signings, but it remains to be seen whether the Portuguese manager will opt for reinforcements on the left.

His preferred 3-4-3 formation does not require a natural left-back, and suggestions are already hinting that the 39-year-old may not use one when taking charge of his first test against Ipswich Town on 24 November.

Daniel Svensson's Nordsjaelland Stats (2024/25 Superliga) Games 15 Goals 0 Assists 1 Yellow cards 2 Minutes played 1,350

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-11-24.