Manchester United are considering Sporting Lisbon forward Francisco Trincao as an alternative to Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, according to MailOnline.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking for a new wide player this summer, with Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho all set to depart, and could look to reunite Ruben Amorim with a familiar face.

Trincao played under the Portuguese manager for over two seasons at Sporting and revived his career after underwhelming spells at Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He was linked with a Premier League move earlier this season and could become another Sporting player targeted by United after they failed to land Geovany Quenda, who opted to join Chelsea.

Ruben Amorim Eyeing Trincao Reunion

Red Devils considering a surprise summer move

According to MailOnline, United view Trincao as an alternative to £100m-rated Dibling, who they believe could be moulded into a right wing-back under Amorim next season.

It remains to be seen if the same approach would apply to Trincao, who is already 25 – six years older than Dibling – and has primarily established himself as a right winger.

Trincao, praised as a ‘complete’ player, was important in Sporting’s title-winning campaign under Amorim last season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 31 league appearances.

He is enjoying an even better 2024/25 season, with eight goals and 11 assists in just 26 Liga Portugal games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trincao made 30 appearances during his loan spell at Wolves in 2021/22, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

United are preparing for a squad reshuffle under Amorim this summer and are believed to be targeting four key signings, including a new centre-forward and centre-back.

The Red Devils sit 13th in the Premier League with nine games remaining and face Nottingham Forest away on Tuesday.

Trincao's Sporting Lisbon Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 26 Goals 8 Assists 11 Minutes played 2,246

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-03-25.