moManchester United are interested in signing long-term target Ousmane Diomande, with the arrival of Ruben Amorim potentially making a deal for the Sporting defender more likely, according to journalist Dylan McBennett.

Diomande was pivotal to Sporting's Primeira Liga success last season under Amorim, making 26 appearances and scoring twice. United were said to hold an interest in the centre-back prior to appointing their new boss, and could now launch a concerted effort to sign him in the summer.

However, the Red Devils will face significant competition for the Ivorian's signature, with a number of other Premier League clubs understood to be in the race to land his services. The 20-year-old is contracted until 2027, and is valued between €50 and €60 million, making him a potentially affordable addition to Amorim's squad.

United Eyeing Diomande

The player may want to reunite with his former coach

Spending time in FC Midtjylland's academy, Diomande made his breakthrough at Portuguese club Mafra, playing for the second division side on loan when he was just 18. His performances in this temporary stint prompted Sporting to sign the central defender in January 2023, where he has since kicked on and become one of the hottest young defenders in Europe, described as a 'monster'.

Arsenal were said to be keen on signing Diomande back in September 2023, while he was understood to be high on Chelsea's list in April of this year. However, McBennett has revealed on X that United are now potential frontrunners to land the Ivory Coast international, due to the recent arrival of Amorim:

While Amorim indicated earlier this month that he wouldn't try to poach any Sporting players in January, the 39-year-old didn't rule out signing members of his former ensemble in future windows. Thus, Diomande appears a plausible acquisition for United, and McBennett's report suggests it's on the cards.

Amorim is reportedly a huge fan of 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro, believing he has a generational talent on his hands in the form of the Frenchman, and he could look to partner United's summer signing with Diomande in the long-term.

Diomande's Primeira Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 26 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 91.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.15 Tackles Per 90 1.74 Interceptions Per 90 0.55 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/09/2024