Manchester United are interested in Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface and have reportedly placed the Nigerian on their shortlist of four options for 2025, according to Sky Germany.

Boniface, along with Randal Kolo Muani, Omar Marmoush, and Victor Osimhen, has been identified as a target for the Red Devils, who are expected to prioritise signing both a new forward and a left-back in 2025.

According to Sky Germany, United would need to pay a significant fee to secure Boniface’s services after the season, as he remains under contract with Leverkusen until the summer of 2028.

The 'phenomenal' 23-year-old played a key role for the Bundesliga side during their title-winning 2023/24 campaign, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in 23 league appearances.

Boniface, labelled 'a special player', has proven to be a bargain signing for Leverkusen, joining from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise for close to £17m last season. His value may now have tripled, with reports suggesting the 'Drogba-like' striker could be worth as much as £47m.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Boniface has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 15 appearances across all competitions this season.

United, who are prioritising a new left-back for 2025, have also been heavily linked with a forward signing since Ruben Amorim took charge in November.

The Portuguese manager was reportedly unhappy with his strikers’ performances following the 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford started up front in that game, while Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee were introduced in the second half.

United have already spent heavily on strikers in the past 18 months, signing Hojlund and Zirkzee from Serie A for a combined fee of £108m.

However, both have struggled this season, each managing just one Premier League goal, with Zirkzee now goalless in his last 11 top-flight appearances.

The Red Devils remain one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league after the weekend's action, with only 13 goals in their first 12 games.

Victor Boniface's Bayer Leverkusen Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 10 Goals 6 Assists 1 Expected goals 5.7 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 658

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-11-24.