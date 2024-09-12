Manchester United have been scouting and monitoring Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze ahead of a potential transfer in 2025, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils saw Jadon Sancho leave the club on deadline day on loan to Chelsea with an obligation to buy next summer, bringing an end to three poor seasons with the club following a £73million move from Borussia Dortmund.

That has left Erik Ten Hag with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Antony as his wide options for the upcoming season and the club are scouring the market for potential additions to the squad, and that includes Eagles sensation Eze.

Man United Want a New Winger

Ebere Eze has a £68m release clause

Writing in his Daily Briefing, transfer specialist Romano has revealed that the 20-time English champions will be tracking several wingers ahead of a move in the summer of 2025, where there is a "concrete chance" that they will invest money in a new signing for the position.

Reports suggest that Eze could be a priority target as his £68million release clause, which becomes active again next summer, provides good market value for a top attacking talent, and Romano confirmed that the 26-year-old, who has been described as a "superstar", is someone club chiefs appreciate.

"For sure, Eze is a player United have been scouting and monitoring as they appreciate his ability, the same was true of Michael Olise while he was at Crystal Palace but the deal was too expensive and he joined Bayern Munich instead. In the next months, United will be tracking several wingers, and in summer 2025 there is a concrete chance that they will invest money in a new signing for that position. "For now, I’m not in a position to say that it’s guaranteed that they’ll move for Eze, or who will be their top target, but they will consider bringing in a new winger, and so they will be following several players in the next months. I will try to keep you posted on the players they like, on the options they have on the table, on the possibilities they are considering, but for sure Man United are keeping a close eye on opportunities in that position for 2025."

Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 2

Antony Could Leave for Newcastle

Brazilian has been a flop since £80m move from Ajax

While United turn their attentions to attacking reinforcements in the new year, things could come to a head if Brazil international Antony doesn't see his performances improve between now and then.

After arriving from Ajax for a massive £80million, the winger has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and has managed just five goals and three assists in England's top flight in 55 appearances.

That has seen him linked with a move away, and while interest from Turkey has failed to materialise into anything this summer, CaughtOffside report that he is a target for Eddie Howe's Newcastle United as they look to strengthen their winger options in the new year.

Paraguay international Miguel Almiron has lost his way in recent times and could be sold, with interest from Saudi Arabia, while former Carrington graduate Anthony Elanga is the top target. But if a move for the Nottingham Forest star fails to be agreed once again, they could turn their attention to the 24-year-old Brazilian instead.

All stats courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 11-9-2024.