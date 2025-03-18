Manchester United are considering a surprise summer move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are reportedly assessing several centre-forward options ahead of a busy offseason for Ruben Amorim as they look to strengthen their frontline with a new number nine.

While they have earmarked the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen among their top targets, United are now weighing up alternative options in case moves for their preferred strikers do not materialise.

Amorim’s side have struggled in front of goal this Premier League season, with only six teams scoring fewer than their 37 in 29 games.

Man United Considering Victor Boniface

Ahead of the summer transfer window

According to Fichajes, United are currently monitoring Boniface alongside other potential options, including Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta and Lille’s Jonathan David.

Leverkusen would hold a strong negotiating position if United came calling for Boniface this summer, as the striker remains under contract until June 2028.

Boniface joined the German champions in 2023 and has endured an injury-hit second season, making just 22 appearances across all competitions and scoring 10 goals.

The Nigeria international, praised as 'elite-level', played a key role in Leverkusen’s first-ever Bundesliga title-winning campaign last season, registering 23 goal contributions in as many league appearances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Boniface has made 56 appearances for Leverkusen since joining, scoring 31 goals and providing 12 assists.

United are expected to reinforce their frontline this summer after disappointing returns from Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The duo, who cost close to £100m combined, have scored just six Premier League goals between them this season, with only one goal in 2025 – Hojlund’s strike in the 3-0 win at Leicester City on Sunday.

Victor Boniface's Leverkusen Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 15 Goals 7 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 120 Minutes played 837

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-03-25.