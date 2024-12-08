Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a surprise swoop for Crystal Palace star and captain, Marc Guehi, according to Fichajes.

The 24-year-old defender has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout centre-backs, attracting interest from several top clubs. With United eager to bolster their defensive ranks under Ruben Amorim, Guehi’s blend of leadership and experience could make him an ideal solution, but Palace are likely to demand a significant fee, and the Red Devils may well face competition from a number of rival clubs in England.

United Targeting Move for Palace Star Guehi

The centre-back was a primary target for Newcastle over the summer

Per the report from Fichajes, Guehi is firmly on United's radar, and the Red Devils are hoping to open negotiations soon over a transfer worth around £40 million. Such a fee is thought to fall below the Eagle's valuation, which may well be closer to a £60 million figure. However, the Englishman's contract is set to expire in June 2026, and his employers may be compelled into discussing a transfer.

A key obstacle for United is that interest from other clubs in the Premier League is still looming. Newcastle's recruitment team spent much of last summer probing Palace's resolve with multiple transfer bids, but they were unable to convince Guehi's employers to budge from their £70 million valuation at the time. Regardless, David Ornstein recently noted that the Magpies "remain keen", and could use the player's uncertain contract situation to their advantage.

Marc Guehi's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 15 Goals 2 Assists 1 Pass completion 84.8% Tackles per 90 1.33 Clearances per 90 5.13 Aerial duels won per 90 2.47

Meanwhile, Manchester United's arch rivals, Liverpool, were also linked with a move for Guehi last summer. Should Crystal Palace reduce their asking price to as low as £40 million, it could denote a fantastic market opportunity in the eyes of the Reds, further adding to the competition for United in the race.

Ultimately, if Amorim is able to secure the former Chelsea man's services, such a deal could massively help consolidate the defense, while also reinforcing it for the long-term - Guehi, who has previously been dubbed "exceptional", would join a talented roster of centre-backs featuring the likes of Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez,

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 08/12/2024