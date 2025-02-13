Manchester United could emerge as contenders to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap in the summer transfer window, The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell has revealed.

The 22-year-old forward is reportedly seen as ‘a more plausible target’ than Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, who, at 27, is currently considered too expensive by INEOS.

United have been tracking Delap’s performances in the Premier League this season, and he is well-known to technical director Jason Wilcox from their time together at Man City.

The English forward is expected to be a topic of further discussion at United in the coming months as they look to bolster Ruben Amorim’s frontline after the season.

Red Devils Scouting Liam Delap

Chelsea could pose strong competition

According to Whitwell, Ipswich are aware of the growing interest in Delap and would likely demand ‘a significant fee’ if they survive in the Premier League.

However, his price could drop if the Tractor Boys return to the Championship, potentially bringing him closer to United’s range, though they may not be the only ones in the race.

Chelsea have reportedly also expressed their admiration for the ex-Man City starlet and could provide strong competition for his signature this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Delap has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 23 Premier League appearances this season.

Delap, praised as 'exceptional' by Glenn Murray, is not necessarily United’s primary option this summer, though a move for their ‘dream target’ Gyokeres remains difficult at this stage.

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that United’s pursuit of the Sweden international could depend on several factors, including their chances of qualifying for Europe this season.

The Red Devils are currently 12th in the Premier League after 24 games and will next face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Liam Delap's Ipswich Town Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Goals 9 Assists 2 Expected goals 7.2 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 1,764

