Manchester United are now eyeing a move to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri to solve their issues at left wing-back, according to The Independent.

New manager Ruben Amorim has made the position a real priority to strengthen since his arrival from Sporting CP in November, with big concerns around the fitness of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia meaning he has had to use Diogo Dalot out of position for much of his tenure.

Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes had emerged as the top target for the position, with the player reportedly keen to reunite with the man who gave him his professional debut.

However, there is a vast gap in valuation between the clubs and PSG are now confident they can tie the Portugal international to a new contract beyond 2026 which has left the Red Devils exploring alternative options.

Man Utd Eyeing Ait-Nouri

Amorim is a fan of the Wolves star's versatility

According to a report from Miguel Delaney, that search has taken the Old Trafford club to 23-year-old Algeria international Ait-Nouri, who has been a standout performer for Wolves this season.

Amorim is said to be a big fan of his versatility and ability to play as a left centre-back and also a wing-back or conventional left-back and that has made him a target for INEOS chiefs.

Described as 'exceptional', Wolves are highly unlikely to be willing to sell their star man during the winter window and Man Utd's financial situation makes any deal unlikely at the moment anyway.

Rayan Ait-Nouri's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 3 Assists 5 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,722

But Amorim has made the position a priority to strengthen before the transfer window slams shut on February 3rd and a deal could be explored in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT sources reported back in October, before Amorim had officially arrived, that he could target Ait-Nouri as his first signing at the club and that now seems to be becoming a reality.

The need for strengthening in the position was summed up in the win over Southampton when Noussair Mazraoui was moved to the left in Dalot's absence, despite Malacia being on the bench and fit.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of FBRef and Transfermarkt - correct as of 18/01/2025.