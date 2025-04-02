Manchester United are eyeing a summer deal to sign Ipswich striker Liam Delap after a £40m release clause in his contract emerged, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are desperate to bolster their forward options this summer for Ruben Amorim, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both struggling to make the number nine position their own while Alejandro Garnacho's inconsistencies are causing issues too.

Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres have been earmarked as potential targets for the club, but their financial situation means those deals could be difficult without Champions League football and that has seen Delap emerge as an alternative.

Man Utd Eyeing Cut-Price Delap Deal

22-year-old has £40m relegation release clause

The 22-year-old England youth international has come to the attention of several top Premier League clubs this season after netting ten goals in his debut campaign in the top-flight.

But despite his goals, Ipswich look set for an immediate return to the Championship, and that means they could now lose their star forward as a result.

The Daily Mail report that the former Man City academy star has a £40m release clause written into his contract should Ipswich be relegated, and Man Utd are ready to step up their interest in bringing him to Old Trafford as a result.

Liam Delap's Ipswich Town Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 10 Assists 2 Expected goals 8.2 Minutes played 2,173

The Reds have an advantage in the race for his signature too as chief Jason Wilcox knows the player very well from his time at City's academy, and has a good relationship with him, while Delap is open to moving to a top side and competing for his place as he feels he is ready to make an impact at the highest level.

Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool have also shown an interest in Delap, who has been described as "exceptional", ahead of the transfer window and will provide competition to United, while Man City also have a buy-back clause in the deal that saw them sell him to Ipswich for just £20m.

Marcus Rashford is expected to leave Old Trafford permanently this summer, with Aston Villa holding a £40m option to make his loan permanent, while fellow loanees Antony and Jadon Sancho aren't expected to be part of the squad next season as United look to raise funds for a squad rebuild.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 02/04/2025.