Manchester United look to have ran out of patience with Altay Bayindir and are eyeing Belgian youngster Senne Lammens as competition for the unconvincing Andre Onana, as per The Telegraph.

Bayindir, 26, was given an opportunity to impress in United's Carabao Cup quarterfinal meeting with Tottenham Hotspur (December 19). The Turkish goalkeeper made two glaring mistakes as Ruben Amorim's men crashed out after a 4-3 defeat away to Spurs.

That might be all she wrote for the Turk and his chances of competing with Onana, 28, for the number one jersey at Old Trafford. United's recruitment team are looking elsewhere for a potential understudy and have set their sights on Lammens, who is earning rave reviews in the Belgian Pro League with Royal Antwerp.

Manchester United Eyeing Senne Lammens To Give Onana Competition

The club have had scouts watch the Belgian in action

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Lammens, 22, and weighing up a move for the Belgian shot-stopper, which casts doubts over Bayindir's future at Old Trafford. He's impressed in his homeland this season, keeping five clean sheets in 20 games at the Bosuilstadion.

A January move isn't expected, as a new goalkeeper isn't one of the club's top priorities, but a summer swoop for Lammens could take place. Scouts have watched the nine-cap Belgium U21 international and have liked what they've seen.

The Red Devils could face competition from the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund viewing him as a player with huge potential. The Bundesliga giants have a knack for finding promising talent who eventually grow into world-class talent, such as Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

Lammens, described as 'exciting', is an exceptional shot-stopper who has made 83 saves for Antwerp this season. He could be viewed as the long-term heir to Thibaut Courtois at international level.

Senne Lammens in Belgian Pro League Appearances 19 Clean Sheets 4 Saves Per Game 4.4 (80%) Goals Conceded Per Game 1.1 Penalties Saved 2/3 Successful Runs Out Per Game 0.3 (71%) Goals Conceded 21 Goals Prevented 5.57

Bayindir is headed for the Old Trafford exit door after struggling for game time since joining the club from Fenerbahce for £6 million in September 2023. A departure is expected in the next two transfer windows, which could push forward a move for Lammens to arrive as his replacement.

Onana had enjoyed a resurgence this season but has struggled in recent games and was beaten by a corner in United's 2-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Such errors must be stamped out of the £47 million man's game, with Amorim eyeing Lammens, who may want that number one jersey from the get-go.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 29/12/2024.